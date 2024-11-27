Home
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
New Zealand’s Most Valuable Māori Painting Sells For Record Price At Auction

New Zealand’s Most Valuable Māori Painting Sells For Record Price At Auction

An oil painting has consolidated its place as the most valuable artwork of its kind in New Zealand’s history. The painting depicts a Māori elder and has fetched a staggering price at an auction.

One major feat for New Zealand’s art market was reached last week with the sale of a highly recognized piece, Charles Frederick Goldie’s painting Thoughts of a Tohunga, at NZ$3.75 million, or $2.2 million; $1.7 million. The masterpiece captures the image of Wharekauri Tahuna, a high-ranking priest who was considered one of the last tattooed men during his time. This art won the highest auction price for any piece of painting in New Zealand.

A Timeless Masterpiece

Goldie, who passed away in 1947, painted Thoughts of a Tohunga nine years before his death. Critics regard this piece as his finest work, showcasing Tahuna adorned with a moko (a traditional Māori facial tattoo) and wearing a hei-tiki pendant. The portrait’s sale has made it the most valuable Māori portrait in the nation’s art history.

“Goldie was very well loved by Māori during his lifetime, [he] lived in Auckland and met his subjects,” Richard Thomson, director at the International Art Centre, told the BBC. This is the first time in 33 years that the piece has been sold. “New Zealanders have an affinity with their history and portraits by Goldie have always been sought after,” Thomson added, while noting that since 2016, 13 Goldie paintings have been sold at auction, fetching more than a million New Zealand dollars each.

Social and Cultural Context

This historical portrait is going up for sale at the height of racial tensions in New Zealand. Recently, the government put forth a bill, which Māori leaders said would undermine their rights and cause much unrest in the process. This was aimed at reinterpreting the Treaty of Waitangi-the founding agreement between the government and the Māori people.

Thousands of citizens marched for nine days to defeat the bill. These developments underscore ongoing struggles within the country, where Māori, making up about 18% of the population, continue to face disparities in areas such as health, income, education, and life expectancy, with a notable seven-year gap compared to the general population.

Cultural Significance and Reflection

While a model for this particular work of art, Wharekauri Tahuna was one of the icons whom Goldie made features of many of his art pieces. It speaks for the strong culture among the people of New Zealand relating to their culture and historical Māori significance they consider in preservation through works of art.

