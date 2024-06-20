Nine Found Dead in Noida Amid Severe Heatwave, Cause Yet to Be Determined

Amid a severe heatwave in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, nine individuals were found dead, authorities reported on Wednesday.

Police have yet to ascertain the exact cause of these deaths. Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vidya Sagar Mishra stated, “Unidentified bodies have been found in police station areas of Sector 39, Phase One, and Sector 18.” Efforts to identify the deceased are ongoing, and the bodies have been sent for postmortem examinations. Notably, there were no visible signs of injury on any of the bodies.

“The heatwave is extreme, and everyone needs to take necessary precautions,” DCP Mishra emphasized.

Further details are awaited as investigations continue.

