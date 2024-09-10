Radha Ashtami 2024: How to Prepare and Celebrate The Festival?

As Radha Ashtami approaches, authorities in Barsana are urging visitors to be prepared for the large crowds expected during the festival.

Radha Ashtami, a significant Hindu festival, is observed shortly after Janmashtami, the birthday celebration of Lord Krishna. This festival is dedicated to Radha Rani, who is considered an essential part of Krishna’s worship. The reverence for Radha is crucial as her worship is believed to complete the adoration of Krishna.

Radha Ashtami is celebrated 15 days after Janmashtami. In 2024, the festival falls on September 11. Celebrations are particularly vibrant in places like Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Nandgaon, where Radha and Krishna’s divine presence is deeply cherished.

Significance of Radha Ashtami Puja

The puja conducted on Radha Ashtami holds deep spiritual significance. For those who observed a fast on Janmashtami, performing the Radha Ashtami puja is considered essential to complete their spiritual practices. Radha symbolizes pure love and devotion, and her worship is believed to bring stability, affection, and sweetness to one’s relationships. This day is seen as an opportunity to seek blessings for marital happiness, prosperity, and finding a suitable life partner.

Radha Ashtami Puja Vidhi

To perform the Radha Ashtami puja, follow these steps:

Preparation: Begin your day early by taking a bath and preparing for the worship. Observe a fast and consume only one fruit-based meal during the day. Pavilion Creation: Set up a pavilion using five different colored powders and create a lotus-shaped Yantra in it. Place a beautiful Radha-Krishna idol in the center of the lotus. Bathing the Idol: Bathe the idol with Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, yogurt, honey, ghee, and Ganga water. After bathing, adorn the idol with appropriate garments and ornaments. Offerings and Rituals: Offer food, incense, and flowers to the deity. Perform the Aarti (a ceremonial light offering) and recite the Radha Chalisa to enhance the spiritual experience of the worship.

Event Details and Administrative Advisory

According to Yogananad Pandey, Additional District Magistrate of Finance and Revenue, the Radha Ashtami celebrations will take place on September 10 and 11. The main festivities will be held at the Shree Ladli Ji Temple, with thousands expected to participate. Pandey advises visitors to bring minimal belongings and adhere to event guidelines to facilitate smooth management.

Recommendations for Devotees

Devotees are advised to avoid bringing elderly, disabled individuals, and small children unless absolutely necessary, and to ensure their safety if they do. Visitors should refrain from pushing or engaging in conflicts, familiarize themselves with the event area map, and keep emergency contact numbers handy. It is also recommended to carry a torch and raincoat for unexpected situations. In case of emergencies, contact local police at 100/112, ambulances at 108, or the disaster control room at toll-free number 1077.

Importance of Radha Ashtami

Radha Ashtami holds significant importance in Sanatan Dharma, celebrated after Krishna Janmashtami. The festival marks the birth of Goddess Radha, and devotees observe fasting and worship to please her. The day is considered auspicious for performing rituals and seeking blessings for prosperity and peace.

Radha Ashtami 2024 Timing

According to the Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi of Bhadrapad month’s Krishna Paksha will begin at 11:11 PM on September 10, 2024, and will conclude at 11:26 PM on September 11, 2024. The most auspicious time for performing Radha’s worship is between 11:03 AM and 1:32 PM, offering a window of 2 hours and 29 minutes for devotees to engage in the ritualistic worship. Besides this, according to the Hindu calendar, the Shukla Ashtami Tithi of Bhadrapada month will begin on September 10 at 11:11 PM and end on September 11 at 11:46 PM.

Radha Ashtami Vrat Vidhi

To observe Radha Ashtami Vrat, devotees should wake up during Brahma Muhurat and start the day with meditation. After performing daily routines, take a bath with water mixed with Ganga Jal. Conduct Achaman (ritual purification) with three sips of water while reciting the following mantras:

“Om Keshavaya Namah”

“Om Narayanaya Namah”

“Om Madhavaya Namah”

“Om Hrishikesaya Namah”

Clean your home and temple thoroughly, set up a red cloth on a raised platform, and place the Radha-Krishna idol. Decorate the idol, light a ghee lamp, and perform Aarti while chanting mantras. Pray for increased joy, prosperity, and peace in your life. Maintain the fast throughout the day and break it with fruit offerings after the evening Aarti.

