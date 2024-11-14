In an interesting connection of two of the world's game giants, cricket and football, has taken over the internet in the past few days.

In an interesting connection of two of the world’s game giants, cricket and football, has taken over the internet in the past few days. Just recently, it surfaced that the Chief Executive Officer of IPL franchise’s Rajasthan Royals is no other than the great-great-grandson of William McCrum, a man credited to have invented the penalty kick in football. This astounding news went viral on social media and caught the interest of sports enthusiasts from across the globe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Superpower Football (@superpowerfootball)

The Surprising Family Legacy

That historical trivium made waves recently when an X (formerly Twitter) user asked Jake Lush McCrum if it was really a fact that his ancestor invented the penalty kick. Lush McCrum confirmed this and said he had even been to the spot where the first-ever penalty kick was done.

It is indeed. I was actually at the spot of its creation just a few weeks ago, quipped Jake Lush McCrum in confirming the viral claim.

From Its Creations. .. Origin of the Penalty Kick

In 1890, an Irish businessman and goalkeeper named William McCrum proposed the concept of a penalty kick to the Irish Football Association. The association accepted his proposal and thus initiated a new beginning into football history. The first under his direction became considered as the very first penalty kick in the game.

McCrum’s contribution becomes one of the basics of modern football, and this name has become inseparable from the evolution process of the game.

New Heritage for Cricket

While Jake Lush McCrum may be related to football history through his ancestors, he himself has carved a niche for himself in the cricketing world. As the CEO of Rajasthan Royals, Lush McCrum is one of the prominent names in the IPL. He has been associated with the franchise since 2017. Taking over as the CEO in 2021, he led the Royals to grow and make their presence felt in the Indian cricket arena, known to be one of the most demanding.

Rajasthan Royals Preparation for IPL 2025 Coming into the much-awaited IPL 2025 mega auction, Rajasthan Royals have been in great action in terms of key decisions taken on their squad. Having held the least amount of auction purse, at Rs 41 crore, the franchise has retained several key players.

The Royals have been successful in getting the signing of captain Sanju Samson and opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal for Rs 18 crores each. The bowling all-rounder Riyan Parag, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, and West Indian power hitter Shimron Hetmyer have come in under the retention pool at a cost of Rs 14 crores and Rs 11 crores, respectively.

Players Leaving Royals Shocked

Although not entirely surprising alterations were seen in the side, RR released a few high-profile players: Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin. A couple of eyebrows were raised, particularly in Buttler’s case.

Another innovation that had a connection with the creator of the penalty kick was Jake Lush McCrum. The interesting overlap in history between cricket and football actually brings forth amazing stories and can’t be helped but remembered especially as RR prepares for the 2025 IPL auction, balancing its legacy with fresh talent and strategic changes to build a team that can compete for future IPL titles.

ALSO READ: Marie Antoinette’s Diamond Necklace Piece Fetches $4.81M At Auction