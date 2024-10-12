Registration Process For CIDCO Lottery 2024

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra 2024, CIDCO unveils a new housing initiative aimed at benefiting Mumbai residents.

CIDCO will launch its highly anticipated Mass Housing Dussehra Lottery 2024, offering a golden opportunity for thousands of aspiring homeowners.

This year’s lottery is particularly noteworthy, with an impressive 40,000 affordable homes up for grabs in the bustling city of Navi Mumbai.

Mark your calendars for these crucial dates:

Registration Start Date: August 27, 2024

Registration End Date: September 26, 2024

Document Verification: Dates to be announced

Lottery Draw: To be announced (typically a few weeks after registration closes)

Results Declaration: To be announced

CIDCO expects the flats on offer to cater to various budget segments. Preliminary information suggests that prices may range from Rs 26 lakhs for more modest units to Rs 2 crores for premium offerings.

CIDCO Lottery 2024 Application Process

The application process for the CIDCO Lottery 2024 is designed to be user-friendly and accessible. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Online Registration: • Visit the official CIDCO website. • Look for the CIDCO Lottery 2024 registration link. • Fill in all required personal and contact details accurately.

Document Upload: • Scan and upload all necessary documents as per the guidelines. • Ensure all uploads are clear and legible.

Scheme Selection: • Choose the preferred housing scheme and location. • You may be allowed to select multiple preferences.

Payment: • Pay the application fee online through the provided payment gateway. • Keep the payment receipt safe for future reference.

Submission: • Review all entered information carefully before final submission. • Note down your application number for future correspondence.

Remember, the online application process is the only official method. Be wary of any third-party offers to assist with applications, as they may be fraudulent.

The CIDCO Lottery is a housing initiative launched by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) of Maharashtra, aimed at providing affordable housing options to various income groups, including the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Low-Income Groups (LIG), and Middle-Income Groups (MIG).

Key Features of CIDCO Lottery

Affordable Housing Options: The lottery offers a variety of residential properties, such as flats and apartments, at prices significantly lower than the market rates, making homeownership accessible to many.

Transparent Selection Process: CIDCO allocates properties through a lottery system, ensuring a fair chance for all applicants. They design this process to be transparent and inclusive.

Location: The housing units are typically in well-developed areas with adequate infrastructure, providing residents access to schools, hospitals, and public transport.

What are the eligibility criteria for the CIDCO lottery application?

To apply for the CIDCO Lottery 2024, applicants must meet specific eligibility criteria designed to ensure that the benefits reach those in need. Here are the key requirements:

Eligibility Criteria

Residential Status:

Applicants must be residents of Maharashtra and possess a domicile certificate proving they have lived in the state for at least 15 years. This residency requirement ensures inclusivity across the state, not just in Navi Mumbai or specific project locations.

Income Group:

The income criteria vary based on the category of housing: Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

Age Requirement:

Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Previous Allotment:

The applicant or any family member should not own a house under any government housing scheme in Maharashtra.

Documentation:

Applicants must provide necessary documents, including identity proof (Aadhaar card, PAN card), income proof (salary slips, income tax returns), domicile certificate, and bank details.CIDCO designs these criteria to target the housing scheme’s benefits towards individuals and families most in need of affordable housing solutions in Maharashtra.

