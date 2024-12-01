‘Smooth’ Mars Bar Surprise: UK Man Receives Apology And ₹215 After Sharing Photo

Harry Seager, 32, discovered an unusually smooth Mars bar without its signature ripples while traveling to a car show. Sharing a photo on Facebook, he earned ₹215, an apology, and internet fame.

Harry Seager, a 32-year-old from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, made an unexpected discovery while enjoying one of the UK’s favorite chocolate bars, a Mars bar. While on his way to a classic car show in Birmingham, he stopped at a service station in Oxfordshire and purchased the chocolate.

Upon unwrapping it, he was met with a bar that was unusually smooth—missing the signature ripples that are normally present on top. Curious and intrigued by this anomaly, Seager shared a picture of his “smooth” Mars bar with members of the Dull Men’s Club Facebook page, sparking widespread interest and conversation.

Seeking Answers from Mars Wrigley UK

Eager to find out if this was a factory mishap or a deliberate change in design, Seager decided to reach out to Mars Wrigley UK. In his communication, he detailed his experience and asked whether the smooth bar was an intentional design shift or just a rare manufacturing fluke.

Mars Wrigley UK responded with an apology, acknowledging the issue and sending Seager a compensation of £2 (approximately ₹215) as a voucher. Their response read: “We’re sorry to hear about your experience. We’ll ensure your feedback is shared with our Quality Team. Please accept the enclosed £2 voucher for a future purchase.”

A Sense of Mystery Remains

While Seager was appreciative of the gesture, he was more interested in understanding what had caused the smooth bar. However, he expressed disappointment over the company’s refusal to provide a clear answer. “The only reason I emailed them was to understand what might have caused it. But they kept sidestepping that question,” Seager shared with the BBC. He added that the company seemed “secretive” and did not disclose any details regarding the manufacturing defect.

Despite this, Seager accepted the £2 compensation, joking, “It’s two free Mars bars! Maybe they could have sent more, but I am not ungrateful. It’s been quite the adventure over a chocolate bar.”

