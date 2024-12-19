Home
Thursday, December 19, 2024
we-woman

South African TikTok Star Beandri Booysen Passes Away Battling Progeria, Know About The ‘Rare’ Aging Disease

Beandri’s mother, Bea Booysen, confirmed her death in an emotional Facebook post on Dec 18.

South African TikTok Star Beandri Booysen Passes Away Battling Progeria, Know About The 'Rare' Aging Disease

A 19-year-old South African TikTok star, Beandri Booysen, who had been fighting Progeria, a rare genetic disorder that causes premature aging, for so long, has died.

Her mother, Bea Booysen, confirmed her death in an emotional Facebook post on December 18.

“It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Beandri, one of South Africa’s most beloved and inspiring young women,” Bea wrote. “Despite the challenges she faced, Beandri radiated hope and joy, inspiring thousands with her unique spirit.”

About Beandri Booysen

Diagnosed with Progeria, a condition also known as Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome, that generally limits life expectancy to early teens, Beandri defied the medical prognosis.

She was suffering from osteoporosis and had aortic stenosis, a condition affecting the blood flow from the heart.

In October, Beandri went through open-heart surgery to clear complications arising from her medical condition. With all that, she is optimistic about her condition, saying, “I will definitely like to spend Christmas with the family.” She is currently a social media star and advocate.

Beandri is known for rising to fame through TikTok, where she published heartwarming and motivational videos in front of 278,000 followers. Her contents are often humorous and full of positivity, touching people’s hearts around the globe. She is a symbol of awareness about Progeria and other special needs; she uses her social platform to educate and inspire others.

Her videos have garnered hundreds of thousands of views.

A tribute video to her on TikTok shortly after her death has acclaimed 300,000 + views, and fans express heart-wrenching message.

Fans Pay Tribute

Fans, fellow artists, and supporters flooded their pages with tributes. One read, “What an inspiration she was; so sad. Fly high with the angels, sweet girl.” Another said, “Prayers for the family for the loss of such a precious young lady.”

The Booysen family has requested privacy during this difficult time and announced that details of a memorial service to celebrate Beandri’s life will be shared later.

What Is Progeria?

Progeria is a very rare genetic disorder affecting about one in four million children across the globe. It occurs due to a mutation of the LMNA gene and causes early aging with many associated health complications. It is characterized by hair loss, joint stiffness, brittle bones, and cardiovascular diseases.

There is no cure for Progeria, but treatments such as cardiovascular medications and physical therapy can help manage symptoms. Life expectancy is usually about 14 years, although some individuals live into their late teens or early twenties. Legacy of Strength and Resilience

