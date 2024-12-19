Reports indicate MGK and Megan Fox officially ended their relationship recently, though friends doubt the separation is permanent.

Adult film actress Amia Miley, 34, shared astonishing details about her past relationship with Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) during a December 4th podcast appearance.

Miley claimed that the singer once engaged in an unusual act, drinking her urine during their brief romance nearly eight years ago. Her revelations come amid rumors of MGK’s split from Megan Fox, who is currently expecting their first child.

Who Is Amia Miley?

Miley recounted how MGK invited her to his home and requested she take a shower. She recalled, “I said I didn’t need one, but he insisted. Then, he held out his hand and said, ‘Okay, now pee.’” Miley mimicked his actions, describing how he drank it. She joked about her urine likely not tasting great due to her “party girl” lifestyle at the time.

The actress further hinted at a connection between MGK and Fox’s pregnancy, though she didn’t name him directly. Miley noted that the incident was a one-time event during their brief relationship, which lasted a few months after MGK contacted her on Instagram.

Miley described her relationship with MGK as “weird” and challenging, stating, “He has like 30 different personalities, and you never know which one you’re getting.” While their relationship ended in 2017, Miley admitted they reconnected years later, possibly overlapping with MGK’s relationship with Megan Fox.

MGK and Megan Fox’s Tumultuous Relationship

Reports indicate MGK and Megan Fox officially ended their relationship recently, though friends doubt the separation is permanent. The couple, who began dating in 2020 and got engaged in 2022, have had a series of breakups and reconciliations.

Fox, who suffered a pregnancy loss in November 2023, is expecting their first child. However, rumors about MGK’s flirtatious behavior and possible infidelity have caused significant strain. A source close to the couple stated that Fox no longer trusts MGK, despite her efforts to make the relationship work.

While Fox is determined to move on, insiders suggest that MGK might change his ways once their child is born. “He has a lot of work to do to regain her trust,” a source explained. Despite their split, Fox reportedly wants MGK involved in their baby’s life, leaving the future of their relationship uncertain.