Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly BREAK UP Again Just Weeks After Announcing Pregnancy

Just a few weeks after announcing the pregnancy, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have allegedly broken up. The TMZ and Us Weekly revealed the split in yet another twist in their drama-filled relationship. Neither of them has confirmed the news so far.

TMZ and Us Weekly report that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have allegedly ended their relationship again. It is reported to have occurred in late November, shortly over a month after the actress announced she was pregnant with her first child from the musician. Neither of them has confirmed the report.

News of Fox’s pregnancy comes a day after her November 11 Instagram announcement when she shared a heartfelt post to confirm that she was indeed pregnant. She shared a photo of her baby bump and a positive pregnancy test with the words, “Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back.” She also tagged MGK in the post as they excitedly welcome a new chapter in their lives.

Tumultuous History Of Megan Fox, MGK

Fox and MGK’s love life has been on a rollercoaster since they started dating in 2020. The couple called off their engagement in February 2023 after nearly three years together but seemed to make amends later in the year.

In November 2023, Fox opened up about a previous pregnancy loss during their relationship. Speaking on Good Morning America, she said, “I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. It was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately… trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’”

Fox is already a devoted mother to her three sons, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, from her marriage to actor Brian Austin Green. Meanwhile, MGK shares a daughter, Casie, with his ex Emma Cannon. The pregnancy announcement had sparked excitement, with the couple appearing ready to embrace parenthood together.

MGK’s Optimism Before The Split

Just days before reports of the breakup surfaced, MGK expressed enthusiasm about his creative and personal journey. On November 25, he tweeted about isolating himself in the desert to restart his album, adding, “Don’t worry. After all, I’m about to be a dad again!”

As fans await an official statement, speculations persist about the reasons for the separation. Despite all these troubles, both the stars appear to be very strong willed and devoted to the families and professions. Whichever it may be, this might mark the ultimate end of their on again-off again relationship.

