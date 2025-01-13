Sun’s Entry Into Capricorn: What Does Makar Sankranti Mean For Your Zodiac? – Find Out Here

On 14 January 2025, the Sun will move into Capricorn, marking the significant festival of Makar Sankranti. Each of the 12 zodiac signs will experience different changes in their fortunes, with some benefiting from this shift while others need to stay cautious. Here’s how this celestial transition will affect you.

On 14 January 2025, the Sun will enter Capricorn from Sagittarius, marking the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. This movement, referred to as Sankranti in astrology, occurs when the Sun transitions from one zodiac sign to another. While Sankranti happens every month, the Makar Sankranti is considered particularly important, as it marks the Sun’s Uttarayan phase, a time when the Sun begins to move northward.

This celestial event will influence all 12 zodiac signs in various ways. Some signs will experience positive changes, while others may face challenges. Let’s take a closer look at how the Sun’s shift into Capricorn will affect each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): The shift will bring an increase in self-confidence for Aries, though they need to practice self-control. Expect financial gains from your mother, and marital happiness will improve. New employment opportunities may arise with a friend’s help, and there is a chance for a promotion. However, expect mixed feelings and some irritability, along with increased family responsibilities.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): For Taurus, this period will bring mental peace, but some discontent may arise. There will be peace and happiness within the family, and victory over enemies is likely. However, there may be tensions with siblings. Success in educational endeavors is possible, and a job-related trip may be on the cards. Caution is advised in your speech.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Geminis may feel disappointed at times but will receive support from their mother. There is a chance of a job change or a shift in work responsibilities. Good news from children and an interest in clothes and jewelry are predicted. Be mindful of health and avoid overexertion. Family dynamics will be filled with joy, but hard work will be required.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Cancer natives will experience peace but should avoid getting too angry. There will be religious activities at home, and family life will remain harmonious. A job change or new responsibilities may arise, which might not be entirely welcome. Expect hard work in the workplace, but the focus on religious devotion and self-confidence will rise.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Leos are advised to control their emotions and stay self-disciplined. You may receive good news from your children, and your fame will grow due to educational or intellectual work. There is peace within the family, and you might even embark on a pilgrimage. However, be cautious of ideological differences with your life partner.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Virgos will enjoy mental peace but should control their temper. Educational pursuits will be successful, and a job change could be in the offing. You may have to travel for research or studies, and there will be a shift in your work location. Though income will rise, be mindful of your speech and avoid unnecessary expenses.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Librans may experience irritability but will feel an increase in self-confidence. There will be zeal and enthusiasm at work, with possible expansion in job responsibilities or work location. Support from superiors is expected, but family responsibilities might increase. Hard work will pay off, and income may rise.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Scorpios will find happiness expanding in their home life, with support from parents and good fortune in educational endeavors. However, expect a decrease in savings and possible emotional tension. There could be a job progress, and a religious trip may be on the horizon. Focus on keeping your emotions in check.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): For Sagittarians, self-confidence will rise, but you need to avoid overenthusiasm. Family religious activities will take place, and children’s happiness will improve. There may be opportunities for higher education or research abroad. A shift in your career or workplace is likely, with support from superiors.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Capricorns can expect an increase in income, particularly from property or family. Interest in art and music will rise, and career changes are possible. Family life will be peaceful, and there are chances of a promotion at work. Support from officers and an expansion of vehicle comforts are also on the horizon.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Aquarians may feel a decrease in patience, leading to emotional control challenges. Family responsibilities may grow, but there is potential for a job promotion. Expect increased expenses, but your income will also rise. Be cautious with children’s health and possible interruptions in educational pursuits.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Pisces natives will receive support from their mother but should be careful with their speech. A decrease in accumulated wealth may occur, but competitive exams and interviews will yield good results. Religious programs will be held at home, and vehicle comfort will improve. Family life will be peaceful, but be aware of health issues.

The entry of the Sun into Capricorn on Makar Sankranti will have diverse impacts across all zodiac signs. It brings a mix of progress and challenges, and each sign will experience its own set of influences. By staying mindful of these changes, individuals can navigate this period with greater awareness and preparedness.

