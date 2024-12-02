Home
Monday, December 2, 2024
Vir Das Meets Loyal Fan Who Waited 2-Years To Watch Him Live: ‘Her Dad is Very Proud

Comedian and actor Vir Das shared an emotional moment with a fan during one of his shows in Toronto, bringing to light a touching story of determination and kindness. Two years ago, a fan from Vadodara, Gujarat, expressed her wish to attend one of Das’s shows but revealed that her father couldn’t afford the tickets. She promised herself she would one day earn enough to attend. On Monday, that promise turned into reality.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Das recounted the journey. His team tried to reimburse her tickets and offer freebies as a gesture of goodwill, but the fan declined them all. Instead, she chose to experience the show on her own terms, proving her determination and independence.

See the post here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

A Special Backstage Moment

Das’s team arranged a backstage meetup to celebrate the fan’s inspiring story. They also brought her a massive piece of cake as a token of appreciation. “Cannot show up empty handed… went to bakery and got kid massive piece of cake,” Das wrote, sharing glimpses of the special moment.

In another photo, Das can be seen meeting the fan, who is now studying psychology. Das remarked that her father is incredibly proud of her achievements. The fan also presented Das with a diary as a gift, making the interaction even more personal.

Praising her upbringing, Das wrote in his post, “If you are the kid’s parents, would just like to say, well done. You raised a strong character.”

Social Media Applauds the Gesture

Das’s story resonated deeply with social media users, who showered him and the fan with praise for their inspiring interaction.

One user commented, “This is Indian women. So self-made.” Another wrote, “What an incredible story!! What an absolutely sweet kid.”

A third user shared their emotional reaction, saying, “Yesterday you made me cry at 8 am and today at 9 am I am in tears again!! Luckily it’s happy tears and I’m so so glad this came up on my feed!!”

This heartwarming encounter comes on the heels of a major milestone for Das. Recently, he became the first Indian to host the prestigious International Emmy Awards in New York, marking a significant achievement in his career.

