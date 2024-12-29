Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Viral Video: Pakistan Wedding Takes Extravagance to New Heights with Plane Dropping Cash | Watch

A Pakistani wedding took a surprising turn when a plane dropped bundles of cash over the bride's house, taking the internet by storm as the video goes viral.

Viral Video: Pakistan Wedding Takes Extravagance to New Heights with Plane Dropping Cash | Watch

Weddings in Pakistan are no strangers to grandeur and spectacle, but a recent wedding gesture has taken opulence to new levels. In a jaw-dropping display of wealth, a groom’s father rented a plane to drop millions of rupees over the bride’s house, creating a viral moment that has caught the attention of people worldwide. This lavish gesture is just one example of the growing trend of extravagant wedding displays that are sweeping South Asia.

Pakistan: A Plane Dropping Cash Over the Bride’s House

The video showing the plane dropping bundles of cash over the bride’s house has gone viral, capturing the imagination of social media users. The aerial spectacle, which saw money fluttering from the sky, quickly became the subject of widespread discussion. The caption accompanying the video humorously captured the absurdity of the moment: “The groom’s father rented a plane for his son’s wedding and dropped millions of rupees on the bride’s house. Now it seems the groom will continue to pay off his father’s debt for the rest of his life.”

Watch video here:

While the video has garnered over 2,000 views, it remains unclear whether the bride’s family was involved in this extravagant gesture, adding a layer of curiosity to the spectacle. The video has sparked both amusement and debate on social media, with many questioning the lengths to which people will go to showcase their wealth.

A Growing Trend of Lavish Wedding Displays

If you thought this airborne money drop was unique, think again. Extravagant weddings have become a growing trend in Pakistan, with some truly bizarre displays of wealth becoming the norm. Just last month, a groom received a 35-foot garland made entirely of currency notes from his brother. According to The Daily Guardian, the garland, which used around 2,000 currency notes, was valued at roughly PKR 1 lakh (approximately Rs 30,000). This massive garland quickly became the center of attention, as a video showing the group of people proudly carrying the wedding accessory went viral.

Previous Examples of Grand Wedding Gestures in Pakistan

This is not the first time that a jaw-dropping wedding gesture from Pakistan has made waves on the internet. In 2022, another viral video showed a groom draped in a gigantic garland made of currency notes. The garland was so massive that the groom needed help from at least six friends to hold it up, with the groom and his friends nearly hidden behind the overwhelming display of cash.

No Limits to Wedding Extravagance in Pakistan

As these viral wedding moments continue to make headlines, it’s clear that there are no limits to how far some families will go to make their weddings unforgettable. Whether it’s money raining from the sky or enormous garlands made of currency, these over-the-top gestures are becoming a defining characteristic of wedding culture in Pakistan.

While some netizens find humor in these extravagant gestures, others question whether such displays are an appropriate way to celebrate a union. Regardless of the opinions, one thing is certain: the trend of larger-than-life wedding celebrations seems to be gaining more popularity, with no sign of slowing down.

Also Read: Sikander Teaser New Time Revealed, Salman Khan’s Much Anticipated Teaser Release Changed For The Third Time

Filed under

Pakistan Wedding south asia

Advertisement

Also Read

Shocking! 40-Year-Old Pastor Killed In Shark Attack During Family Fishing Trip At Great Barrier Reef

Shocking! 40-Year-Old Pastor Killed In Shark Attack During Family Fishing Trip At Great Barrier Reef

South Korea Plane Crash: 181 on Board, Bird Strike and Bad Weather Suspected as Causes

South Korea Plane Crash: 181 on Board, Bird Strike and Bad Weather Suspected as Causes

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Netanyahu Faces Prostate Surgery Amidst Managing Multiple Crises

Netanyahu Faces Prostate Surgery Amidst Managing Multiple Crises

Maharashtrian Man Reveals Getting Married To Cousin, Internet Reacts, ‘Ae Vedya’

Maharashtrian Man Reveals Getting Married To Cousin, Internet Reacts, ‘Ae Vedya’

Entertainment

Actress Seema G. Nayar Pays Tribute To Late Actor Dileep Shankar

Actress Seema G. Nayar Pays Tribute To Late Actor Dileep Shankar

Is Lee Byung-Hun The Richest Squid Game 2 Cast Member? 54-Year-Old Actor Has A Whopping Net Worth Of $20 Million

Is Lee Byung-Hun The Richest Squid Game 2 Cast Member? 54-Year-Old Actor Has A Whopping

Is Rihanna Planning To Kick Out The Kardashians From 2025 Met Gala? Singer Allegedly Seeking ‘Petty Revenge’

Is Rihanna Planning To Kick Out The Kardashians From 2025 Met Gala? Singer Allegedly Seeking

Did Jennifer Lopez Party With Kevin Costner To Make Ben Affleck Insecure? Actor Always Hated Her Obsession With Yellowstone

Did Jennifer Lopez Party With Kevin Costner To Make Ben Affleck Insecure? Actor Always Hated

Mika Singh Reveals Shocking Experience Of Working With Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, ‘Created Lot Of Drama’

Mika Singh Reveals Shocking Experience Of Working With Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, ‘Created

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox