Wasim Akram Pays iPhone-Equivalent Price For His Cat’s Haircut!

News about Pakistani cricket legend Wasim Akram is flooding headlines for one out-of-the-box reason. Having arrived in Australia to do commentary duty in the current ODI series against Australia, Wasim Akram narrated what appears to be a rather routine grooming session for the cat he owns, but the cost was indubitably eye-wateringly high as it may have bought him a brand-new iPhone!

During the live commentary session, Akram shared with listeners his thoughts on the outrageous bill he received for his cat’s grooming. The entire session accounted for a whopping 1,000 Australian dollars or approximately Rs 56,000 or about 185,000 Pakistani Rupees. To give you an idea, the sum spent on the grooming session of the cat could easily suffice to buy a new iPhone, depending on the model available.

Akram could hardly believe his eyes with the unbelievably high price, and the other commentators were shocked just the same at the hefty fee for what would appear to be an informal trims for a pet. The cricketer looked quite genuinely taken aback as well and shared the funny and amusing experience with his viewers.

Describe the Trimming Session

The cricketer explained more on the story and said it was not like trimming in a typical pet grooming but instead, several other medical procedures that entailed that the whole sum charged was more than what the cricketer expected. He had to pay for anesthesia and post-grooming care package. This sort of money can probably get 200 cats groomed in Pakistan!”

He had said, jokingly. The joke lightened an otherwise shocking tale of pet care expenses.

Break-down the Charges

To give a clear picture of an amount that is as serious as it gets, Akram broke all charges he incurred for the grooming session of his cat to: 105 AUD for a “check up.”.

Anesthesia: Anesthesia is part of the procedure because it is used in sedating a cat safely. This will cost 305 AUD.

The haircut itself will cost 40 AUD.

Add another 120 AUD on post-operative care. This is going to cost money as it is about ensuring that the cat is fine after the grooming process.

A cardio test to check on the well-being of the cat is going to cost 251 AUD.

These joint charges fetched 1,000 AUD-a sum that surely left many pet owners, particularly those from Pakistan, wide-eyed at the price of grooming pets in Australia.

Shock and Amusement Among Fans and Fellow Commentators Akram’s light-hearted recount of the incident did not only leave his fellow commentators in amusement but also sparked a storm of conversations on social media. Fans and fellow pet owners from Pakistan are amazed at the cost of maintaining pets in Australia. Here one can say how different it is to groom a pet in Australia in comparison with Pakistan.

The Akram story has made so many people aware of sometimes unexpected costs of taking care of a pet, especially when abroad. It’s fair to say that this tale will be told for years to come.

The viral costs of pet care. Soon after live commentary by Akram, the story about the costly grooming session of his feline by his cat made the headlines on the social media platform by means of both pet lovers and cricketing fans commenting on it. The discussion furthered into broader conversations on other types of different veterinary and grooming services across the globe.

Perhaps one thing that surprised many was the price of pet grooming in Australia-being simply too expensive for what is at best an easy procedure-the haircut.

This quite surprising and entertaining story further underlines contrasts in living expenses as well as services between countries. It also highlights the growing consciousness among pet owners that pet care in the form of grooming or medical procedures or basic services sometimes turns into a pricey affair depending upon where one lives. Akram’s playfully narrative was so entertaining and sparked a great deal of conversations among fans worldwide.

