Jannik Sinner Defeats Taylor Fritz to Edge Closer to ATP Finals Semifinals

annik Sinner outplayed the American youngster Taylor Fritz in the latter ends of both sets to win 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday and set up himself to reach the semi-finals at the ATP Finals in Turin.

Jannik Sinner outplayed the American youngster Taylor Fritz in the latter ends of both sets to win 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday and set up himself to reach the semi-finals at the ATP Finals in Turin. Sinner was able to defeat Fritz after a straight-sets victory at the US Open final in September, also against the American who could not resist the Italian’s play in that match.

Which was louder and more volatile in cheering for their man. Sinner got some momentum from the crowd. “The crowd is helping me a lot,” said Sinner after the match.

Fritz’s Early Pressure

Fifth-ranked Fritz was overpowering at the start of the encounter and broke the Sinner serve for the first time in the seventh game of the first set. Sinner was resolute at holding firm under pressure, eventually breaking Fritz to take the set 6-4. “It was very tough to return his service games, but I am content with how I coped,” Sinner said.

Second Set Finish

The second set was much the same, tight, with every man holding serve until the tenth game. But then Fritz made a critical mistake, double-faulting on Sinner’s first match point, which allowed the Italian to close out the victory. “It was a very tough match,” Sinner said. “We met each other very well in a Grand Slam final, so we knew perfectly what to expect today. It was very aggressive, as I was prepared for it.”

How Sinner Entered the Semis

A straight-sets loss to Medvedev might yet eliminate Sinner, but the Italian is in a good position for advancement.

Next up for Fritz: Alex de Minaur, who has no match won in the group stage.

Medvedev Bounces Back with Win Over De Minaur

Earlier this day, ex-champion Daniil Medvedev regained the positives of the opening loss with a powerful 6-2, 6-4 victory over debutant Alex de Minaur. Medvedev, who lost to Fritz in his group opener, didn’t face a single break point, while he successfully broke the Australian three times.

Medvedev faces Sinner on Thursday, hoping a win will keep his knockout-stage hopes alive. “I decided not to care about it in a good way,” Medvedev said. “If I lose, the season is over, if I win, I have another chance on Thursday. I’ll try and do the same in the next match, so I don’t care.”

Medvedev was very aggressive and hit 16 winners by the end of the first set. He continued dominating in the second; behind his serve, he lost just two points. A break in the ninth game of the second sealed his win.

Read More : What Teams Need To Qualify For AFCON 2025: A Breakdown Of The Final Rounds