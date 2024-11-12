What Teams Need To Qualify For AFCON 2025: A Breakdown Of The Final Rounds

As qualification comes to a close, the final two rounds will decide which 24 teams head off to Morocco for the Africa Cup of Nations 2025.

As qualification comes to a close, the final two rounds will decide which 24 teams head off to Morocco for the Africa Cup of Nations 2025. Several teams make their final push to qualify into the competition, and in some cases, matches have the allure of being a do or die affair. By next week, many nations would have sealed their fate.

Ghana is one of them, as it stands in an Elimination Battle. Ghana’s Black Stars are the biggest name in danger of missing out on the tournament. Having had a tough qualifying campaign, Ghana need a perfect finish to their group stage and hope that Sudan falters in their remaining fixtures.

“Ghana’s hopes of qualifying from Group F are now hanging in the balance as they managed only two points after four games,” another publication reported. With a mission of getting three points in the next fixture against Angola, the Black Stars should make every point count and keep their slim hopes alive.

Tunisia, Madagascar, and The Gambia Fight for Top Spots in Group A

Group A is relatively tight, with Tunisia, Comoros, and The Gambia battling for that ticket. Tunisia is on top of it, just one point ahead of Comoros, but two points above The Gambia. They face Madagascar next, while The Gambia faces Comoros, which might prove to be the decider for them.

Reports say that the Carthage Eagles, who are still chasing a record-extending 17th successive appearance at the finals, have put Kais Yaacoubi in interim charge after sacking veteran boss Faouzi Benzarti. Tunisia’s fate now lies in the result of their next few games, and the final round could present for all teams involved some worrisome action.

Gabon, Morocco Advance in Group B

In Group B, Morocco has already qualified for top spot, and Gabon is favorite to take second. Gabon will be hosting Morocco in a match that could seal the deal for them, but meanwhile, the Central African Republic will take on Lesotho, and their outcome could well define how the group eventually ends.

Botswana’s hopes rest on crucial matches

Botswana sits pretty in Group C, and they now require a win over Mauritania to keep control of their fate. With three points separating Botswana from Cape Verde and Mauritania, their encounter with Egypt will end up deciding their destiny. “Botswana are in the driving seat for the one remaining berth up for grabs,” reports said, but they must put it all together if they are to be classified.

Nigeria very much on course for qualification, Benin still in the equation, while Rwanda will fancy its chances

In Group D, Nigeria is on the cusp of qualification. The Super Eagles should win at least a point from the last game; however, it is going to be a test as Benin and Rwanda are also in the fray. “Libya on the brink of elimination” means the final day is likely going to be a face off between Benin, Rwanda, and Nigeria for the remaining position.

Togo’s Hopeful Push for Qualification

Togo, still keeping hope alive in Group E, would need a win over Liberia on Wednesday to prolong their hope. They will need victory against Algeria on Thursday to qualify in advance while Equatorial Guinea remains in contention to cause a surprise.

Zambia and Sierra Leone Clash for All Important Group G Slot

It has been battle, both Zambia and Sierra Leone for qualification in Group G. Ivory Coast, reigning AFCON champions will also need one more win to be sure of advancement. “A final day decider between Zambia and Sierra Leone looks likely,” reports state, Zambia as it needs win against Ivorians.

Tanzania and Guinea Battle to Top Group H

Statistically the closest tie in the AFCON is between Guinea and Tanzania who are both battling for Group H’s final spot.

Two points separate Guinea and Tanzania in the Group H, each vying for the last surviving slot. Guinea has to win against DR Congo while Tanzania has to beat Ethiopia to have a chance to continue. As far as the final round is concerned, Guinea and Tanzania may battle to save or break through.

In the Group I, Mozambique and Mali are combating each other to qualify.

Mozambique and Mali are on a dead level. On eight points each, victory in the duel they face each other Friday might just see either of them go to Morocco. Of course, at this stage, there is Guinea-Bissau whose slim hope might just surprise and make it there.

Group J

Zimbabwe, Kenya, and Cameroon

Zimbabwe are favourites to follow Cameroon from Group J, though they risk defeat if they cannot beat Kenya in their next match. Reports suggest, “The Harambee Stars must win that game to keep their own hopes alive, but Zimbabwe’s performance against Cameroon will decide who qualifies.”.

