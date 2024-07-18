Watch: Doctor’s Timely CPR Saves Senior Citizen at Delhi Airport, Video Goes Viral

A senior citizen was reported to have suffered a heart attack Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 2. Fortunately he was revived shortly after by a doctor’s swift intervention. The dramatic rescue was captured on a video that has since gained widespread attention over the social media.

The incident unfolded at the airport’s food court area, where a man in his late 60s collapsed due to a sudden cardiac arrest. Rishi Bagree shared the video on ‘X’, highlighting the critical moments when the doctor, identified as a woman, initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). The footage shows her diligently performing chest compressions while urgently calling for assistance from airport personnel.

Today at T2 Delhi Airport, a gentleman in his late 60s had a heart attack in the food court area. This lady Doctor revived him in 5 mins. Super proud of Indian doctors. Please share this so that she can be acknowledged. pic.twitter.com/pLXBMbWIV4 — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) July 17, 2024

Within minutes of her efforts, the man regained consciousness, marking a remarkable turnaround from a dire medical emergency to a life-saving intervention witnessed by bystanders and captured on camera.

The video swiftly went viral, eliciting an outpouring of praise and gratitude for the doctor’s decisive actions. Commenters on social media expressed admiration for her skill and composure under pressure.

“Salute to the doctor! Every Indian should learn how to do CPR. In Germany it’s part of the first aid course which is a mandatory step to get a driving license,” remarked one user, reflecting on the importance of CPR training.

Another user humorously remarked, “That woman literally snatched uncle’s soul from Yamraj. Super Proud of her,” highlighting the doctor’s heroic feat in popular folklore terms.

Others lauded her life-saving skills, with one commenter stating, “That’s incredible news! Kudos to the lady doctor who acted swiftly and revived the gentleman within just 5 minutes. Proud of our doctors for their dedication and life-saving skills!”

This instance of a doctor’s timely intervention mirrors similar acts of heroism seen across India. In Andhra Pradesh, Dr. Ravalika recently saved a 6-year-old boy who had suffered cardiac arrest after being electrocuted in Vijayawada. Her immediate response and medical expertise helped stabilize the child, highlighting the widespread commitment among medical professionals to saving lives beyond hospital settings.