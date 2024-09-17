Watch: Gujaratis Do Garba On Landslide-Affected Road At Uttarakhand, Internet Reacts

Turning setback into an opportunity for celebration, a group of tourists from Gujarat, performed an impromptu Garba dance on a landslide-affected road in Uttarakhand.

Turning setback into an opportunity for celebration, a group of tourists from Gujarat, performed an impromptu Garba dance on a landslide-affected road in Uttarakhand. As a result, the lively video of their performance has quickly gone viral on social media.

As per video shared on X, the group was joyfully dancing, while waiting for the road to clear as they were travelling to Gangotri.

Watch The Video

Currently stuck somewhere in Uttarakhand due to some landslide & a random group of Gujjus thought playing Garba is the best that they can do 😑😑😑 pic.twitter.com/psvbj1bWOn — Viraj Gorasia (@virajux) September 14, 2024

How Users Reacted?

Reacting to this viral video, many users praised the tourists for proudly upholding their tradition, with one user saying ”A true passion for culture can never be hidden.”

Another jokingly said ”Navratri ki taiyari already.” Third user joining the discussion said ”That is why ”vibrant’ suits Gujarat so well.”

Also Read: What is Daylight Saving Time? When Does It End In 2024 And Do All States Observe It? Everything Explained!

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to clear the debris and reopen the highway. While the route to Gangotri remains blocked, the path to celebration was clearly open for this enthusiastic group.

Must Read: Viral Video: Indian-Origin Techie Showcases Stunning Silicon Valley Mansion, Leaves Internet in Awe