Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Live Tv

Watch: Gujaratis Do Garba On Landslide-Affected Road At Uttarakhand, Internet Reacts

Turning setback into an opportunity for celebration, a group of tourists from Gujarat, performed an impromptu Garba dance on a landslide-affected road in Uttarakhand.

Watch: Gujaratis Do Garba On Landslide-Affected Road At Uttarakhand, Internet Reacts

Turning setback into an opportunity for celebration, a group of tourists from Gujarat, performed an  impromptu Garba dance on a landslide-affected road in Uttarakhand.  As a result, the lively video of their performance has quickly gone viral on social media.

As per video shared on X, the group was joyfully dancing, while waiting for the road to clear as they were travelling to Gangotri.

Watch The Video

How Users Reacted? 

Reacting to this viral video, many users praised the tourists for proudly upholding their tradition, with one user saying ”A true passion for culture can never be hidden.”

Another jokingly said ”Navratri ki taiyari already.” Third user joining the discussion said ”That is why ”vibrant’ suits Gujarat so well.”

Also Read: What is Daylight Saving Time? When Does It End In 2024 And Do All States Observe It? Everything Explained!

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to clear the debris and reopen the highway. While the route to Gangotri remains blocked, the path to celebration was clearly open for this enthusiastic group.

Must Read: Viral Video: Indian-Origin Techie Showcases Stunning Silicon Valley Mansion, Leaves Internet in Awe

Filed under

Garba gujarat navratri NewsX Uttarakhand

Also Read

Iranian President Pledges to Reform Morality Police as Mahsa Amini Anniversary Looms

Iranian President Pledges to Reform Morality Police as Mahsa Amini Anniversary Looms

Supreme Court Directs No Demolition Without Its Permission

Supreme Court Directs No Demolition Without Its Permission

Guiding The Next Generation: De-Influencing, Mentorship, And The Balance Of Degrees And Skills In Career

Guiding The Next Generation: De-Influencing, Mentorship, And The Balance Of Degrees And Skills In Career

Meta Bans Russian State Media Worldwide Over Foreign Interference Allegations

Meta Bans Russian State Media Worldwide Over Foreign Interference Allegations

Springfield Faces Wave of Bomb Threats Amid Immigration Conspiracy Theories

Springfield Faces Wave of Bomb Threats Amid Immigration Conspiracy Theories

Entertainment

IIFA Unveils ‘The Club by IIFA’: A Revolutionary App Set to Transform Fan Engagement

IIFA Unveils ‘The Club by IIFA’: A Revolutionary App Set to Transform Fan Engagement

‘Shogun’ Sweeps Emmys With Record 18 Wins: What You Need To Know About TV’s New Phenomenon

‘Shogun’ Sweeps Emmys With Record 18 Wins: What You Need To Know About TV’s New

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project After Avatar

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project

Janhvi Kapoor Set To Perform At IIFA Awards 2024

Janhvi Kapoor Set To Perform At IIFA Awards 2024

Ananya Panday To Light Up Nexa IIFA Awards Stage In Abu Dhabi

Ananya Panday To Light Up Nexa IIFA Awards Stage In Abu Dhabi

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox