Watch: How Pakistani Vlogger Helping Indian Travel Vlogger In Iran Is Winning Hearts, Internet Says, ‘World Needs This More’

Travel vlogging has become a popular trend in recent days. Prople from India are travelling all around the world to get experience of the culture, food, and people. Visiting a new country becomes a challenge in itself. To gasp the new surroundings does take a lot of time. This happened with an Indian travel vlogger, popularly known as ‘On Road Indian.’

In his Youtube vlog named ‘FIRST DAY IN IRAN, NEVER EXPERIENCED THIS’, he had a very heart-touching moment that captivated audiences. Imagine you visit a new country and you do not have any functional SIM card or internet access. What a horror it will be! There were some challenges in getting his travel plans sorted out. The vlogger, an IIT dropout, was struggling to resolve VPN (Virtual Private Network) issues, and just then a Pakistani student in Iran, Hussiain, came as a miracle. Hussain, who ran into the vlogger at the airport, stepped in to help. At first the vlogger hesitated to take any help but later accepted Hussain’s offer to help him.

The technical problems were taking longer than expected to get resolved, so Hussain invited the vlogger to come to his home. The student from Pakistan made a remarkable effort to assist the vlogger, going to extensive measures by thoroughly searching his house for a functional SIM card. In his YouTube video, the vlogger shared, “Hussain is taking me to his place and offered me to rest for a while before I plan my itinerary.” “I don’t know if I should trust him or not,” the vlogger added.

Later, the vlogger reconnected with another individual he had met at the airport. This local resident took him on a culinary adventure, introducing him to authentic Iranian cuisine and inviting him to his home for dinner. The vlogger was warmly welcomed by the family and shared an enriching experience of Iranian culture and traditions.

This vlog that quickly went viral has garnered 5,000 views, with people reacting and sharing their own experiences in the comments.

One user commented, “I stayed in Iran for over seven months, and this video resonates deeply. People there are so kind and welcoming.” Another wrote, “Pakistani helping an Indian in Iran—this is what the world needs more of.”

Others expressed their newfound desire to visit Iran, with a viewer remarking, “Love Iran. Everyone should visit—it’s a country full of warm and welcoming people.”

