Zuckerberg Meets Trump At Mar-a-Lago, Signaling Big Tech’s Growing Support

As the second term of Donald Trump approaches, big tech appears to be warming up to the incoming administration. A testament to this is that Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has indeed confirmed that he was invited to President-elect Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, signifying that the relationship between Silicon Valley and the Republican leader remains in a gradual shift. Zuckerberg’s visit follows growing ties between the tech moguls, especially given Elon Musk’s vocal support of Trump’s second term.

Zuckerberg’s Dinner with Trump

Zuckerberg’s meeting with Trump marks a pivotal moment for American tech and politics. A Meta spokesperson confirmed the dinner and indicated that Zuckerberg was appreciative of the invitation. “It’s an important time for the future of American Innovation,” the spokesperson said. “Mark was thankful to be included for dinner with President Trump and to meet some of the members of his team with regards to the new Administration that would be incoming.”

Such a meeting underscores Zuckerberg’s transition to collaboration with the new Trump administration as this begins to form.

Stephen Miller Comments on Zuckerberg’s Support

On The Ingraham Angle, Stephen Miller, who will be the deputy chief of staff for policy at the White House, noted about Zuckerberg’s growing support for Trump: “He agrees with the vision of the president-elect.” Miller stated, “Mark Zuckerberg has been very clear about his desire to be a supporter of and a partnership in this change that we’re seeing all around America, all around the world, with this reform movement that Donald Trump is leading.” He continued, “Mark Zuckerberg, like so many business leaders, understands that President Trump is an agent of change.”

A Shift from Zuckerberg’s Previous Stance

Zuckerberg’s change of heart about Trump is significant, considering the past actions of his company. In 2020, Meta, previously Facebook, banned Trump’s accounts on both Facebook and Instagram, which then heated up relations between the two. By July 2024, Meta had lifted the suspension, restoring access to the platform for Trump ahead of the 2024 election season. He has indeed spoken about this change; Trump said on the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast, “My relations with Zuckerberg are much better now. I think he’s staying out of the election.”

Tech Moguls Flee from their Anti-Trump Stances as Big Tech Firms become Pro-Trump

These moves are not isolated to Zuckerberg. As the November 2024 elections approach, a large number of tech leaders also aim to be on the same page with Trump’s government. CEOs such as Apple’s Tim Cook, Amazon’s Andy Jassy, and Google’s Sundar Pichai have increasingly played to the political winds, realizing that a return of Trump to the White House is a possibility. A source close to Trump opined, “There are some that seem to be waking up to the fact that like, ‘Holy sh*t, this guy might get elected again. I don’t want to have him, his administration, going after us. What he’s saying out loud, I think they hear, and they’re taking it seriously.”

Conclusion: Tech Giants and Trump’s Second Term

As Donald Trump’s second term is near inauguration, the increasing endorsement from Silicon Valley tech moguls such as Zuckerberg signals a trend in the tech world. While these leaders were not any more trusting of the president-elect, it is looking like many are recognizing that it is time to be on the same page with him as his second term seems more probable. Whether they do this for political maneuvers or a true change of heart, the dynamic of Big Tech and Trump’s government will be something interesting to follow.

