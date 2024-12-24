Home
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Why Tanush Kotian Was Chosen Over Kuldeep Yadav And Axar Patel: Rohit Sharma Explains

Rohit Sharma explains Tanush Kotian's selection in India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy amid Kuldeep Yadav’s injury and Axar Patel’s absence.

Why Tanush Kotian Was Chosen Over Kuldeep Yadav And Axar Patel: Rohit Sharma Explains

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma shed light on the reasons behind the inclusion of Mumbai’s spin all-rounder Tanush Kotian in India’s Test squad for the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With key players Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel unavailable for various reasons, Kotian’s performance in domestic cricket earned him a spot, providing India with a crucial backup option in case of injuries or other requirements.

As India gears up for the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, skipper Rohit Sharma clarified the circumstances surrounding the selection of Tanush Kotian. He explained that Kuldeep Yadav, who underwent recent hernia surgery, and Axar Patel, who is currently on paternity leave following the birth of his child, were not available for selection. This created an opening for the Mumbai-based all-rounder, Kotian, to join the squad.

Kotian’s inclusion comes after a stellar domestic season. He was named the Player of the Series in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, where he not only picked up 29 wickets in 10 matches but also scored an impressive 502 runs. This all-round performance played a pivotal role in helping Mumbai win the Ranji Trophy, making him an ideal option for India’s spin department.

Rohit Sharma further explained that Kotian’s speed and bounce as a right-arm off-spinner gave him an edge over traditional off-spinners. He uses his height to extract bounce and has been effective in domestic cricket, making him a strong backup option for India. The Indian team was looking for someone who could step in quickly if required, and Kotian’s readiness and recent form made him the perfect choice.

Rohit clarified that Kuldeep Yadav was unavailable due to a recent hernia surgery, which kept him out of the squad. Axar Patel, on the other hand, missed the series due to personal reasons after the birth of his child. Both of these factors led to the need for a player who could serve as a backup in case India decided to field two spinners, especially in the spinning-friendly conditions at the MCG and the Sydney Cricket Ground.

As a talented all-rounder, Kotian’s batting ability adds an extra dimension to his role in the team. His versatile skill set gives India the flexibility to experiment with combinations, ensuring that all bases are covered for the upcoming series. Kotian’s domestic form also makes him a strong candidate to step into the playing XI should the need arise.

While Tanush Kotian provides depth and a backup option, the primary spin duties in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will likely fall to Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. Both players have been integral to India’s success on spin-friendly tracks, and it’s expected that they will continue as the first-choice spinners.

