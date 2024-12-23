Watch: 100-Kg Python Found Near Girls Hostel At Assam University

In a jaw-dropping incident, a 17-foot-long Burmese python, weighing a staggering 100 kg, was found near Girls Hostel Number 1 at Assam University in Silchar on the night of December 18, 2024. This remarkable discovery has taken the region by storm, with footage of the rescue operation quickly going viral.

The massive snake’s presence sparked panic among students and onlookers, who immediately alerted the authorities. Wildlife researcher and conservationist Bishal Sonar, along with rescuer Trikal Chakraborty, spearheaded the operation to rescue the enormous reptile. The operation was no easy feat due to the python’s sheer size and weight, but with the combined effort of Assam University students, security personnel, and local wildlife officials, the snake was safely cornered and rescued.

Bishal Sonar explained that Burmese pythons are a common sight in the Barak Valley area, though this particular one was the largest ever encountered in the region. Known for preying on goats and small animals, these giant snakes are often found in human habitats, though they generally do not pose a direct threat to humans.

A giant 17-foot-long Burmese python, weighing approx 100 kilograms, was rescued from the Assam University campus in Silchar late on December 18, 2024. pic.twitter.com/GJhzvkxfJT — World of Facts (@factostats) December 20, 2024

“We were able to rescue the python with the help of 12 to 13 members of the Barak Valley Wildlife Division,” Sonar shared. “It was a challenging rescue due to its size, but we succeeded in transferring it to the Barail wildlife sanctuary.”

This is being hailed as one of the most significant wildlife rescue operations in the area, and the snake’s release into a specified woodland area marks a happy ending to an otherwise terrifying encounter.

Trikal Chakraborty, the Barak Valley Wildlife Division’s designated snake rescuer, remarked, “I’ve seen even bigger snakes in the wild, but this is likely the largest Burmese python ever rescued in this region.”

While such large pythons are a part of the ecosystem, local experts urge people not to harm or disturb them. They remind the public that Burmese pythons should be left alone in their natural habitats to thrive undisturbed.

