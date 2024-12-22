Bharat Progress Report 2024: PM Modi inaugurated New Campus Of the Historic Nalanda University

The new campus of Nalanda University is a collaborative effort between 17 countries of the East Asia Summit to highlight India's commitment towards its 'Act East' Policy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University near Rajgir, Bihar, on 19 June 2024. He also planted a sapling of the Bodhi tree, symbolizing India’s Buddhist heritage and spiritual ethos. The inauguration witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, and the university’s Chancellor, Prof. Arvind Panagariya.

The new Nalanda University campus, built close to the site of the ancient Nalanda ruins, was to revive the glory of one of the world‘s first residential universities, 1,600 years old, and stood as a beacon of knowledge and education. The modern institution came under the umbrella of the Nalanda University Act passed in 2010. It is also a collaborative effort between 17 countries of the East Asia Summit to highlight India‘s commitment towards its ‘Act East‘ Policy.

The Prime Minister highlighted the global and historical significance of Nalanda, calling it a symbol of enduring knowledge and India’s cultural heritage. “Nalanda is not just a name; it is an identity, a proclamation of the truth that knowledge cannot be destroyed even if books burn,” he said.

About the New Campus

Spread across 455 acres, the new campus is a sustainable marvel, embodying a ‘Net Zero’ Green Campus ethos. It features on-grid solar plants, water recycling systems, and over 100 acres of water bodies and green cover. The campus includes a Yoga Center, modern auditoriums, a state-of-the-art library, and a sports complex, alongside residential and academic blocks capable of hosting 1,900 students.

Currently, the university offers postgraduate and doctoral programs in Buddhist Studies, philosophy, international relations, ecology, and sustainable development, with students from over 20 countries enrolled.

Prime Minister Modi underscored the transformative role of education in nation-building, linking the revival of Nalanda with India’s aspirations to become a global knowledge hub by 2047. He cited advancements in India’s education system, including a rise in global university rankings and the expansion of premier institutions like IITs, IIMs, and AIIMS over the last decade.

He also highlighted the cultural significance of education in India, drawing parallels with yoga and Ayurveda, which India has shared with the world. The new Nalanda campus, with its emphasis on sustainability and international collaboration, reflects India’s vision of blending progress with cultural heritage.

The event saw the participation of ambassadors from 17 East Asia Summit countries, symbolizing the international spirit of Nalanda. The Prime Minister lauded the contributions of these nations in reviving the institution and praised the people of Bihar for their efforts to restore the region’s historical prominence.Addressing the youth, the Prime Minister emphasized the responsibility of students to carry forward Nalanda’s legacy of inclusivity, curiosity, and kindness. “The world’s eyes are on the youth of India. The land of Nalanda can give a new dimension to the feeling of universal brotherhood,” he said, urging students to work towards a better society and global harmony.

The inauguration of the Nalanda University campus marks a significant milestone in India’s journey to reclaim its status as a global center of education, knowledge, and sustainability. As the Prime Minister concluded, “Nalanda will become an important center for global causes, offering direction to humanity and paving the way for the future.”

