‘Jaha Ranveer Waha Rohini’, Woman Dresses As Bride To Confess Love For YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia

In a recent controversial display of devotion, spiritual content creator Rohini Arju has confessed her love for YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, known to millions as BeerBiceps. Arju, who has over 45,000 followers on Instagram, has shared a series of videos and posts that have stirred significant attention on social media.

In the videos, Arju can be seen performing Karwa Chauth rituals with a photo of Allahbadia, dressing up as a bride, and declaring her undying love for him. “Some people may mock me and label me as crazy or delusional, but I love you beyond time, space, and eternity, Ranveer Allahbadia,” Arju expressed emotionally in one of her posts. Her words, deeply personal and intense, left many confused and conflicted, as her adoration crossed into the realm of obsession.

In another video, Arju showed off a tattoo of Allahbadia’s name on her shoulder and shared footage of her bridal mehendi with “Ranveer” written on it. She also revealed that her love for Allahbadia transcended the boundaries of time and space. “I don’t know if you will ever come to me, if you will ever accept me, or if you will ever marry me. I don’t know anything about the future; I only know my love for you,” she shared in a touching post.

Perhaps most striking were her messages where she proclaimed, “Swami, I’ve waited lifetimes for you, and now, in this one, we are finally becoming ONE soon, as Husband and Wife.” In these posts, she is seen dining, sleeping, and walking with a portrait of the YouTuber, claiming he was her “everything.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Rohini Arju (@rohiniiarju)

While Arju’s messages may seem innocent to some, they have generated a strong reaction from the online community. Many social media users have criticized her actions, calling them “creepy” and “problematic.” Some have suggested that Arju’s behavior is a means to gain attention and engagement by using Allahbadia’s name. The line between admiration and obsession has become increasingly blurred, as her public displays of affection continue to spark debate about the limits of fandom and personal boundaries.

Despite the controversy, Arju remains resolute in her feelings, sharing her belief that the connection she feels with Allahbadia is far from ordinary. Her story has raised questions about the nature of modern-day celebrity worship, where fans sometimes elevate public figures to mythical status, blurring the lines between admiration and infatuation.

For Allahbadia, the question remains: how does one handle such a profound declaration of love from a stranger? With many questioning whether Arju’s actions are a genuine expression of love or a calculated attempt to grab attention, the debate continues to rage on social media.

ALSO READ: iPhone Accidentally Dropped In Temple’s Offering Box: Authorities Refuse Return, Why?