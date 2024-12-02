Did PV Sindhu Lie To Ranveer Allahbadia About Being SINGLE? Here’s How The Ace Shuttler Kept Her Relationship Secret

In 2023, PV Sindhu sat down for a tell-all interview with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast TRS Clips. At the time she opened up about her personal life and shed light on her relationship status and views on dating.

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu is all set to marry Venkata Datta Sai, an executive director at Hyderabad-based Posidex Technologies, on December 22 in Udaipur.

The wedding ceremony is planned for December 22, with a reception to follow on December 24 in Hyderabad. Pre-wedding festivities for the two-time Olympic medalist will begin on December 20.

Sindhu’s father also confirmed that she intends to resume training shortly after the celebrations, as the upcoming badminton season is critical.

Sindhu’s father, PV Ramana, shared that while the families have known each other for some time, the wedding arrangements were finalized only about a month ago. “This was the most convenient time as her schedule will become increasingly packed from January.”

Did PV Sindhu Lie To Ranveer Allahbadia About Not Dating Anyone?

In 2023, PV Sindhu sat down for a tell-all interview with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast TRS Clips. At the time she opened up about her personal life and shed light on her relationship status and views on dating.

In a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Sindhu candidly shared that she is currently single. At the time, she said, “Right now, it’s just badminton for me. My ultimate aim is the Olympics,” she said.

When asked if she ever feels the need for a partner, Sindhu replied, “I never really thought about it. It’s destiny—whatever is meant to happen will happen.”

Addressing whether she has ever been in a relationship, Sindhu responded, “No, not really.” She added, “There’s nothing particularly good or bad about it. Life goes on, and if it’s meant to happen, it will.”

Venkata Datta Sai, an executive director at Posidex Technologies

For the unversed, PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai’s family know each other from quite some time but it was only a month ago that everything was finalised.

