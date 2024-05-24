Why The GenZ Plans To 'NOT' Have Kids?

In the era where technology takes a big leap over the lives of humans, where the lifestyle pattern have taken a shift, where the self independency and growth matters to each gender, where people chose peace over responsibility, the new generation is out to make societal reforms and break the age old tradition including clothings, marriage and even children. The current generation, often labeled as Millennials and Gen Z, is increasingly choosing to forgo traditional milestones such as marriage and having children.

At 26, I’m at the prime age for the inevitable barrage of marriage proposals from relatives—something every Indian girl knows all too well. The youth flood Instagram with reels, humorously depicting mothers, aunts, and other relatives pestering them to settle down. Interestingly, this shift is most pronounced among young women, who are increasingly choosing to delay marriage and focus on their careers. This prioritization of professional aspirations over traditional marital expectations marks a dramatic shift in societal norms, signaling a new era of independence and redefined success.

The progressive mindset of Gen Z has left many older generations puzzled. Despite the general indifference young people have towards the opinions of their elders, the shift away from traditional life paths raises a fascinating question:

Why do most members of Gen Z choose not to have children?

Financial Insecurity: A Major Concern for Gen Z

One of the most significant factors influencing Gen Z’s decision to forgo marriage and parenthood is financial insecurity. In a survey conducted by Business Insider, nearly 2,000 Gen Z respondents were asked about their goals for the next five years. An overwhelming 72% prioritized financial security, while only 27% considered starting a family an important goal. This emphasis on financial stability reflects the broader economic realities facing today’s youth.

Not Emotionally But Financially Prepared

It’s no surprise that many young people prioritize financial stability over parenthood, given the current economic landscape. Since 2019, the median household income has been steadily declining, while the cost of living continues to rise. Raising a child from birth to age 18 can cost between $200,000 and $300,000, a daunting figure for anyone, especially those already grappling with economic uncertainty. These conditions naturally lead many to question the feasibility of starting a family.

DINK Lifestyle

In response to financial insecurities, more couples are choosing to live the DINK (double income, no kids) lifestyle. Tai Mendenhall, a professor in the Department of Family Social Science at the University of Minnesota, highlights the financial freedom this lifestyle offers. “The freedom that you have, financially, to do what you want with your life computes very differently when you have or do not have children,” Mendenhall explains. Many are gravitating towards the financial and personal freedoms that come with not having kids.

Mental Health Considerations

Another priority for Gen Z is mental health. According to the same survey, 59% of Gen Zers listed improving their health as a crucial goal for the next five years. The rising rates of anxiety, depression, and overall stress among this generation have already strained personal relationships, making the prospect of raising children even more daunting. Gen Z’s heightened self-awareness regarding mental health issues plays a significant role in their decision to avoid parenthood, recognizing the importance of being mentally stable before taking on the responsibilities of raising a child.

Reflecting on Parental Relationships

Gen Z also scrutinizes their parents’ relationships and their own upbringing when considering whether to start a family. In an informal Snapchat survey, many respondents indicated that growing up in unstable environments has made them wary of repeating the same patterns. “A generation ago, you were just socialized to grow up, meet somebody, get married, and be a parent,” says Mendenhall. “Now, people feel a sense of agency to do with their lives what they want instead of what they’ve been socialized to do.”

Shifting Societal Norms and Women’s Independence

As the most progressive and diverse generation, Gen Z is breaking away from traditional societal norms, especially women. According to a Ruby Home survey, many women enjoy the flexibility of not having children. Over the past 50 years, the percentage of women in the workforce has increased significantly, leading to a shift in values. Many women now find fulfillment in their careers rather than in traditional family roles.

Social media has also played a crucial role in this shift. Yashasvi Singh, a second-year political science student, notes, “Seeing single women being happy and successful without having kids is changing perspectives. As long as more women are getting educated and the overarching patriarchal mindset of focusing on family is going away, I think this trend will continue.”

A New Path Forward

As Gen Z navigates the complexities of the modern world, many are placing parenthood on the back burner. This choice doesn’t stem from selfishness but rather a considerate understanding of one’s well-being. Prioritizing mental and financial stability is a responsible and thoughtful approach before bringing new life into the world.

While this path diverges from that of previous generations, it is not inherently wrong. There is no single correct way to live life, and it’s crucial to find a path that feels right for oneself. As Bob Dylan aptly sang, the old road is “rapidly agin’,” and Gen Z is forging its own way forward.

This trend is not a mere departure from tradition but a deliberate, multifaceted response to a complex web of economic, social, and personal factors. With soaring living costs, career aspirations, a heightened sense of individualism, and environmental concerns, young people today are redefining what it means to lead a fulfilling life. As they navigate a world that offers both immense opportunities and daunting challenges, many are opting to prioritize personal freedom, financial stability, and mental well-being over conventional family structures.

This shift raises critical questions about the future of societal norms and the evolving definitions of success and happiness.

No Kids Or More Kids Is Divided By Rich Or Poor

In India, the decision to have children or remain child-free is deeply intertwined with economic realities, reflecting a stark division between the rich and the poor. For many in lower-income brackets, the daunting cost of raising children—from healthcare and education to basic necessities—poses a significant barrier to parenthood. Inadequate access to affordable childcare and parental leave exacerbates these challenges, making the prospect of starting a family seem unattainable.

Conversely, the affluent often embrace child-free lifestyles, leveraging their financial stability to prioritize personal pursuits and career advancement. This trend is particularly prevalent in urban areas, where the high cost of living and demanding careers dissuade couples from expanding their families. Socioeconomic disparities also influence family size, with economic insecurity leading low-income families to limit the number of children they have, while wealthier families may comfortably support larger families.

This economic gap perpetuates inequalities in access to resources and opportunities for children, reinforcing social and economic divides. Addressing these disparities requires systemic changes that promote economic equity and social justice, ensuring that all individuals have the freedom to make choices about parenthood based on personal preference rather than financial necessity.

However, the reality often diverges from this assumption; typically, the affluent or educated tend to have fewer children compared to those from lower-income backgrounds. This discrepancy arises because individuals from impoverished backgrounds often consider their circumstances from an employment perspective. They believe that having more children will yield additional income through labor work and provide support in their old age. Conversely, affluent couples do not fret over the financial implications or expenses associated with raising a child, as their financial security allows them to prioritize other aspects of life over economic concerns.

