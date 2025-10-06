LIVE TV
  • 6 Delicious Plant-Based Snacks: From Protein Pops to Lentil Chips

6 Delicious Plant-Based Snacks: From Protein Pops to Lentil Chips

Discover six healthy plant-based snacks, including protein pops and lentil chips. Perfect for boosting energy, supporting fitness goals, and enjoying guilt-free, nutritious snacks anytime.

October 6, 2025 | 12:09 PM IST
Protein Pops
1/7

Protein Pops

Crunchy, protein-packed bites made with nuts, seeds, and plant-based protein powder—perfect for an energy boost anytime, anywhere.

Lentil Chips
2/7

Lentil Chips

Savory chips crafted from lentil flour, baked or fried, offering a high-protein, fiber-rich alternative to traditional potato chips.

Roasted Chickpeas
3/7

Roasted Chickpeas

Crispy, spiced chickpeas roasted to perfection, a protein-rich, guilt-free snack ideal for munching during work or travel.

Vegan Energy Bars
4/7

Vegan Energy Bars

Homemade or store-bought bars with oats, dates, nuts, and seeds—balanced nutrients for energy, perfect pre- or post-workout.

Edamame Beans
5/7

Edamame Beans

Steamed young soybeans lightly salted or tossed in spices, a high-protein snack loaded with fiber and antioxidants.

Kale Chips
6/7

Kale Chips

Baked kale leaves tossed in olive oil and seasonings, delivering a nutrient-dense, crispy, low-calorie snack alternative.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

Nutritional benefits may vary by brand and portion size. This article is for informational purposes only. Consult a nutritionist or doctor for personalized dietary advice before trying new foods.

