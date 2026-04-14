Who Is Nida Khan? TCS Nashik HR Manager Facing Charges Of Sexual Harassment, Religious Coercion, Stalking & Intimidation

Nida Khan TCS Employee: The investigation into the religious conversion and sexual harassment racket at India’s largest IT company, the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)-linked BPO unit in Nashik, has brought HR manager Nida Khan into sharp focus, with police probing her role as potentially central to the case. Between March 26 and April 3, the Nashik City Police registered nine FIRs against eight senior employees, one at Deolali and eight at Mumbai Naka police stations, based on complaints by nine junior staffers. In addition to Nida, the police also arrested a number of other TCS employees, and they included Asif Ansari, Shafi Sheikh, Shah Rukh Qureshi, Raza Memon, Tausif Attar, and Danish Sheikh. Action by police was initiated when TCS Nashik unit faced allegations of sexual abuse, harassment and religious coercion.

What Are The Accusations against The TCS Nashik Muslim Employees?

Some of the offenses that are charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) are rape, stalking, outraging modesty, sexual harassment as well as intentional acts aimed at insulting religious sentiments. One of the accused, Nida Khan, was reported to have absconded, but was later arrested.

These charges are for crimes committed during last four years and include:

Hurting religious sentiments

Inappropriate touching and sexually coloured remarks

Pressure linked to personal or religious choices, including being forced to eat beef

Claims of increased workload if advances were resisted

For 4 years, Nida Khan has been helping Asif Ansari, Tausif Attar, Shafi Sheikh, Raza Memon, Danish Sheikh, and Shah Rukh Quresh trap Hindu females at TCS Nashik These secular Hindu females must have trusted and wished Iftar, Ramzan, and Eid to Nida Khan and her friends In the… pic.twitter.com/Kdf3SUztLB — Tushar ॐ♫₹ (@Tushar_KN) April 12, 2026

Has Tata Consultancy Services Taken Any Action Against Nida Khan And Others For TCS Religious Conversion And Sexual Abuse Racket?

On Monday, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran termed the allegations arising out of the Nashik BPO an issue of grave concern and pain and admitted that an extensive internal probe has been launched.

Aarthi Subramanium, the Chief Operating Officer of the company has been appointed to head the probe.

Chandrasekaran said in a statement that the investigation is to determine the facts and the culprits.

When they are found guilty, appropriate and strict action will be taken against them and corrective measures will be highly enforced, he said. Nashik BPO unit has approximately 150 employees.

TCS Nashik SIT Probe

All nine cases, including that of Nida Khan, are being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the Assistant Police Commissioner, Sandeep Mitke.

According to officials, the investigation is ongoing, but they refused to provide information because the case is sensitive. Authorities are also looking into the issue of whether the company adhered to the required requirements in the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, such as the operation of an Internal Committee. Researchers have observed that even verbal complaints ought to have elicited action as per the norms of harassment in the workplace. Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik was not available to comment.

The case has triggered political reactions, including claims of “organised conversion.” However, investigators have so far found no evidence supporting a larger conspiracy.

Who Is Nida Khan? TCS HR Charged For Leading Religious Conversion, Sexual Abuse Racket At Nashik Unit

Nida Khan, who is reportedly in her early 30s, and an HR manager in Nashik BPO of TCS, was arrested on April 10. She has been known to have connections in Pune and as part of the search, police teams had searched in Pune as well as monitored her between Pune and Nashik.

As per the investigators, Khan was part of the organisation to deal with the employee grievances and enforce the workplace safety norms, especially on the POSH framework.

Corporate Love Jihad Update 🔥 TCS Nashik HR Nida Khan didn’t just ignore the screams she actively shielded the predators. Hindu girls trapped. Converted at gunpoint of “love”. Forced into burqas & beef. Dragged into Love Jihad by senior Muslim staff. And this HR witch?… https://t.co/cQq8PAFNXi pic.twitter.com/0a0dmBAFPo — 𝗔𝗵𝗮𝗺 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗵𝗺𝗮𝘀𝗺𝗶 (@TheRudra1008) April 11, 2026

Critics have accused her of not taking action when there were several reports about harassment and not reporting the case to higher authorities. Other workers have also argued that they were compelled to keep their mouths shut or to do (or not to do) something, which is seriously questionable as to the internal responsibility.

Her LinkedIn profile went viral after the report was made public. She is an alumna of Savitribai Phule Pune University and an employee of TCS, according to her bio. Investigators are also looking into the possibility of Nida Khan being an enabler of the accused employees. She has been charged with various offenses such as outraging modesty, criminal intimidation and offenses related to alleged religious coercion.

TCS Past Controversies

In 2023, TCS came into light after a recruiting misconduct at the IT company was reported. The IT company at that time terminated 16 employees. According to reports, several senior TCS employees who oversaw recruitment were taking bribes from the staffing firms. In 2025, several complaints were made against the management of the company for forcing resignations.

Also Read: TCS Nashik Row Deepens As Employees Testimonies Surface After Multiple FIRs and SIT Probe Into Alleged Workplace Misconduct: ‘The HR Only Hires Muslim Employees’