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Home > India News > TCS Nashik Row Deepens As Employees Testimonies Surface After Multiple FIRs and SIT Probe Into Alleged Workplace Misconduct: ‘The HR Only Hires Muslim Employees’

TCS Nashik Row Deepens As Employees Testimonies Surface After Multiple FIRs and SIT Probe Into Alleged Workplace Misconduct: ‘The HR Only Hires Muslim Employees’

The TCS Nashik row has escalated into a major corporate controversy with multiple FIRs and an SIT probe underway.

TCS NASHIK ROW (IMAGE: X)
TCS NASHIK ROW (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 13, 2026 15:12:31 IST

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TCS Nashik Row Deepens As Employees Testimonies Surface After Multiple FIRs and SIT Probe Into Alleged Workplace Misconduct: ‘The HR Only Hires Muslim Employees’

TCS NASHIK ROW: The Nashik TCS BPO Jihad case has quickly become one of the most scrutinised corporate cases in recent history. What looked like a single complaint quickly spread to a series of legal actions, with up to nine FIRs registered between March 26 and April 3. Up to date the Maharashtra Police have apprehended several suspects who were identified as Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Asif Ansari, Shafi Sheikh, and Ashwini Chanani. Among the named, Nida Khan is absconding yet the others are in the custody of the police.

TCS Nashik Row: What Really Happened? 

Considering the seriousness and trend of accusations, police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case thoroughly. Officials have stated that the issue at hand is not being handled as a one-off event, but a possible organised pattern of misconduct that has occurred over a span of time.

TCS Nashik Row Opens A Pandora’s Box

Soon after the Nashik case entered the public sphere, social media observed an outburst of posts and testimonies by people who reported that they had an experience of the same in a corporate setting in various cities.

Among the most popular stories about the business deals is one concerning a firm referred to as VXI located in Hyderabad. Based on the assertion: The HR department only attracts Muslim employees, including employees with intermediate certificates only. At the managerial positions to the ordinary employees, nearly all of them are Muslims.

TCS Nashik Row Deepens As Employees Testimonies Surface After Multiple FIRs and SIT Probe Into Alleged Workplace Misconduct: ‘The HR Only Hires Muslim Employees’

The same story goes further to accuse the company: The cab service that the company offers is exclusively of Muslim vendors, and that 6-7 out of 10 vendors are Muslims, and that they allegedly target women softly.

Another allegation made by the same group of allegations is: nearly all the Muslim employees of the company have a girlfriend who is a Hindu, the company has Muslim women too, but they are not targeted; they just target Hindu girls.

There is also a particular case that is cited: a Muslim worker kidnapped a girl called Bhavika, enticed her into a court marriage and forced her to cut off her relationship with her family.

On their part, one who identified himself as being related to a corporate office in Hyderabad told: On Ramzan the Muslims in the office would wash their feets in the washbasin in the name of wuzu and would offer namaz wherever they please.

TCS Nashik Row Deepens As Employees Testimonies Surface After Multiple FIRs and SIT Probe Into Alleged Workplace Misconduct: ‘The HR Only Hires Muslim Employees’

Cases from Kolkata come out in the open 

Other locations have also levelled other accusations. One of the posts is a Wipro office in Salt Lake area of Kolkata, which mentions workplace dynamics and cultural practices. Another refers to an office of Amazon customer service where: “Assalamu Walaikum is being done in greetings.

Another witness says: they used to request Hindus to maintain roza in the month of Ramadan as it would be healthy and they would wash their feet in wash basin and say namaz where they wish and so on.

Employees from Pune and Mumbai reveal shocking details

There were also testimonies of the offices located in Pune, such as the one that says: I do not want to tell my name, but the Barclays office in Kharadi, Pune, is no exception; to be precise, the underwriting departments and the whole mortgage department in the Pune office is full of one community.

The same person added: Since the Nashik incident is now in the open air, I can now associate it with my office as well.

A claim that has been made is: In the name of secularism, corporates will only employ females only and in case it is an advert that requires a male job applicant, 60-70 percent of the time there will be a member of the community in concern.

A finance company worker said: The top managers are Muslims; they are leaving early in the month of Ramzan, in some cases even in the afternoon and take an hour off, but as I attempt to leave at the time of 6 pm during Navratri, they stop me and tell me that I have to work nine hours, though they are well aware that I am fasting. 

ALSO READ: TCS Nashik Racket: How Muslim Employees Pressured Colleagues To Offer Namaz, Forced Conversion, Eat Beef; Some Were Sexually Harassed Too – Full Timeline

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TCS Nashik Row Deepens As Employees Testimonies Surface After Multiple FIRs and SIT Probe Into Alleged Workplace Misconduct: ‘The HR Only Hires Muslim Employees’

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TCS Nashik Row Deepens As Employees Testimonies Surface After Multiple FIRs and SIT Probe Into Alleged Workplace Misconduct: ‘The HR Only Hires Muslim Employees’

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TCS Nashik Row Deepens As Employees Testimonies Surface After Multiple FIRs and SIT Probe Into Alleged Workplace Misconduct: ‘The HR Only Hires Muslim Employees’
TCS Nashik Row Deepens As Employees Testimonies Surface After Multiple FIRs and SIT Probe Into Alleged Workplace Misconduct: ‘The HR Only Hires Muslim Employees’
TCS Nashik Row Deepens As Employees Testimonies Surface After Multiple FIRs and SIT Probe Into Alleged Workplace Misconduct: ‘The HR Only Hires Muslim Employees’
TCS Nashik Row Deepens As Employees Testimonies Surface After Multiple FIRs and SIT Probe Into Alleged Workplace Misconduct: ‘The HR Only Hires Muslim Employees’

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