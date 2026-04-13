TCS Nashik Racket: How Muslim Employees Pressured Colleagues To Offer Namaz, Forced Conversion, Eat Beef; Some Were Sexually Harassed Too – Full Timeline

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is facing huge criticism after reports of alleged sexual harassment and religious conversion at its Nashik unit emerged on Sunday, April 12. The IT company has suspended several employees involved in the crime. The company has not disclosed how many employees have been placed under suspension. The police have also launched an investigation, and several people have been arrested so far.

What Happened At Nashik TCS And Who Is The Complainant In Religious and Sexual Harassment Case?

The case first surfaced in March this year. On March 25, a young woman approached the Deolali Camp Police Station, stating she was employed at a BPO office in the Mumbai Naka area.

In her complaint, she alleged that between 2022 and 2026, three colleagues, including a woman, hurt her religious sentiments. She further accused a male colleague of sexually exploiting and molesting her on multiple occasions, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Following the complaint, Nashik Police initiated an investigation and appealed to other employees to come forward with similar allegations.

By April 3, a total of nine FIRs had been registered. Of these, eight were filed by women employees alleging sexual offences and inappropriate religion-linked remarks, while one FIR was filed by a male employee citing hurt religious sentiments.

Several complainants also stated that they had previously raised these issues with the company’s Human Resources department, but alleged that no action was taken.

Who Are The Accused In Nashik TCS Religious And Sexual Harassment Case?

Police have arrested multiple employees in connection with the case, many of whom reportedly held senior positions, including team leaders.

The accused have been identified as

Asif Ansari

Shafi Sheikh

Shah Rukh Qureshi

Raza Memon

Tausif Attar

Danish Sheikh

A woman whose identity has not been disclosed yet.

Of the seven named accused, six are currently in magisterial custody, while one is reportedly absconding.

An eighth accused, the firm’s HR manager at the Nashik office, is also under scrutiny. According to reports, she is currently in police remand.

‼️Read how shockingly organized was the Rape Jihad in @TCS Nashik. The management and HR was well aware and allowed it to run unabated. ⚡Seven women cops in disguise attended a meeting at TCS BPO, Nashik to expose the massive sexual abuse and conversion racket. Female officers… pic.twitter.com/rED3NuuzQz — Arun Pudur (@arunpudur) April 11, 2026

How Has TCS Nashik Responded To The Reports of Religious Conversion and Sexual Harassment Racket?

TCS stated on April 12, confirming that employees linked to the case have been suspended.

“TCS has a long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form. We have always ensured the highest standards of safety and wellbeing of our employees at the workplace. As soon as we were made aware of the matter in Nashik, we took swift action. The employees being investigated have been suspended pending enquiry. We are cooperating with the local law enforcement authorities, and any further action will be based on the conclusion of this investigation,” a company spokesperson said.

The company reiterated that it is fully cooperating with investigators and that further action will depend on the probe’s outcome.

What Police Said About The Nashik TCS Religious Conversion Racket

Amid reports suggesting that TCS may shut its Nashik office or relocate employees, the company has not confirmed any such move.

Police clarified that operational decisions are internal matters of the company.

“Our role is limited to investigation and trials, and there is no reason for sealing or closing the company from our side. We are not aware of the company’s plans,” an officer said.

Meanwhile, the SIT continues its investigation, with efforts underway to trace the absconding accused.

Politicians Call For Accountability At TCS Nashik

Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan confirmed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe allegations of sexual harassment and religious conversion at the Nashik office.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar called for proactive steps to prevent similar incidents in Hyderabad’s IT sector.

In a post on X, he said, “I urge the Telangana DGP to hold an immediate meeting with all major IT company heads, especially HR teams. Put strict accountability in place. No complaint should be buried. No victim should be isolated. No management should look away.”

IT Industry Body Flags ‘Serious’ Concerns, Writes To Labour Ministry

An IT industry association has filed a formal complaint with the Labour Ministry, raising concerns over the incidents reported at the Nashik facility.

In its letter, the association described the allegations made by multiple women employees as “extremely serious,” pointing to possible gaps in workplace safeguards and accountability.

The body has called for an immediate, time-bound audit of compliance with the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) framework at TCS. It has also sought a broader audit across IT and IT-enabled services (ITES) companies operating in Maharashtra.

The association urged authorities to act swiftly to strengthen workplace safety mechanisms. TCS has not publicly responded to this complaint so far.

TCS Past Controversies

Last year, a Reddit user alleged misconduct by the company’s HR team at its Noida office.

A job applicant in his post claimed he had repeatedly contacted HR without receiving a response and that his system access was revoked mid-morning on the day of his termination.

He said he later visited the company’s Yamuna office in Noida to seek clarification on termination grounds, severance provisions, and return of company assets.

TCS denied these allegations, stating that the claims were “inaccurate and a misrepresentation of facts.”

TCS Layoffs

TCS reported a net reduction of over 23,000 employees in FY26 as it recalibrated its workforce amid layoffs and softer demand, ending the year with a headcount of 584,519.

The company had also announced layoffs of around 12,000 employees last year, citing skill mismatches.

Also Read: