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Home > Entertainment News > Is Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Zanai Secretly Dating Mohammed Siraj? Viral Rumors Shock Fans, But What’s The Real Truth Behind Them?

Is Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Zanai Secretly Dating Mohammed Siraj? Viral Rumors Shock Fans, But What’s The Real Truth Behind Them?

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at 92, leaving the music world in grief. A viral video of Mohammed Siraj consoling Zanai Bhosle sparked dating rumors, but their bond is rooted in a brother-sister relationship, not romance.

Mohammed Siraj–Zanai Bond Misread as Romance Amid Viral Rumours
Mohammed Siraj–Zanai Bond Misread as Romance Amid Viral Rumours

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 14, 2026 13:08:47 IST

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Is Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Zanai Secretly Dating Mohammed Siraj? Viral Rumors Shock Fans, But What’s The Real Truth Behind Them?

The world music community has suffered an irreplaceable loss through the death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at 92 years old. Mohammed Siraj, who shared a close bond with Zanai Bhosle, Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, came to Mumbai to pay his respects to the legendary singer and offer his condolences.The family and friends of the deceased brought their last tributes to Shivaji Park in Mumbai, which became the site for a touching moment that featured Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj and Asha Ji’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle. The Siraj video, which showed him comforting an upset Zanai during the funeral proceedings, became an internet sensation that generated strong social media speculation about its content. Online users quickly speculated about a potential romantic relationship between the two people, but their actual bond exists at a higher level of family connection, which goes beyond modern digital gossip.

Understanding the Familial Bond: Why Siraj and Zanai are Not a Couple

People in the celebrity industry, which operates under extreme pressure, interpret basic human kindness as a sign of romantic attraction. The relationship between Mohammed Siraj and Zanai Bhosle exists as a non-romantic friendship, which their relationship development shows. 

Respectful Family Connection

Family members who have known the Bhosle family for a long time say that the star pacer regularly visits their household, where he establishes a respectful and friendly relationship with the famous singer’s family. 

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Emotional Support Misread as Romance

The viral footage from the funeral shows Siraj offering a supportive hug to a grieving Zanai, reflecting their long-standing mutual support. The moment did not prove the existence of a “secret dating” relationship; instead, it demonstrated how the cricketer supported his friend grieving the death of their grandmother, illustrating that real friendship is a more important bond than tabloid news.

From Rakhi to Mourning: Clarifying the Brother-Sister Dynamic

The complete truth about the rumors, which later spread throughout the world, all became known before the recent disaster occurred. The singer and entrepreneur revealed her relationship with the Indian cricketer by explaining its nature. Their relationship exists because of the traditional Indian brother-sister bond, which became official when they celebrated Raksha Bandhan. Through shared videos of her rakhi ceremony with Siraj, Zanai demonstrated her direct connection with him through this sacred brother-sister bond ritual. 

Family Bond Clarified Of Mohammed Siraj and Zanai Bhosle

This cultural context proves that there can be no romantic relationship between them. Zanai used her relationship with Siraj as a protective brother to show that their bond exists between family members, which makes the recent dating rumors about them false and disrespectful during their family’s time of mourning. 

Also Read: Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92: Iconic Singer Once Revealed How Badly She Wanted To Quit Singing, ‘If Left To Myself, I Would Have…’

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Tags: Asha BhosleMohammed SirajMohammed Siraj Zanai Bhosle viral videoZanai Bhosle

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Is Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Zanai Secretly Dating Mohammed Siraj? Viral Rumors Shock Fans, But What’s The Real Truth Behind Them?
Is Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Zanai Secretly Dating Mohammed Siraj? Viral Rumors Shock Fans, But What’s The Real Truth Behind Them?
Is Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Zanai Secretly Dating Mohammed Siraj? Viral Rumors Shock Fans, But What’s The Real Truth Behind Them?
Is Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Zanai Secretly Dating Mohammed Siraj? Viral Rumors Shock Fans, But What’s The Real Truth Behind Them?

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