Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92: Iconic Singer Once Revealed How Badly She Wanted To Quit Singing, ‘If Left To Myself, I Would Have…’

With the loss of Asha Bhosle at 92 years of age, all of India grieves for this woman and honors her incredible life, for it was much more than just an amazing career filled with music: there were many personal trials along the way that have touched others around the world.

Asha Bhosle: Nation Mourns the Voice That Defined Generations

Reports say that the legendary Asha Bhosle died on Sunday in Mumbai and brought closure to an extraordinary journey through Indian music. She passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after being admitted due to severe complications with her health; she was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) prior to her death.

Physicians reported that Asha had a multitude of issues that included a very high level of fatigue and respiratory infection. Although she was monitored closely in the ICU, she ended up passing away from multi-organ failure.

As per reports, Anant, Asha Bhosle’s son, confirmed the sad news by stating, “My mother passed away today.” He went on to say the public will have a chance to pay their last respects before her burial service takes place at her residence.

Asha Bhosle: A Life Beyond Music and Stardom

Although Asha Bhosle possessed tremendous talent and had an illustrious career, her private life was filled with trials and tribulations. In past interviews after she passed away, she spoke of needing to stop singing entirely and said there was a time when she wished to give up everything and lead a normal life as a housewife.

In an old interview, Asha had opened up about a difficult phase in her life. She said, “All that I sought, then, was to keep house and play the mother to my first-born: Hemant. But my husband would not hear of my giving up the mic. He forced me to continue singing. Left to myself, I would have definitely quit.”

She also spoke about the hardships she faced in her marriage, saying, “There was abuse and ill-treatment and I finally was asked to leave when I was expecting my youngest son Anand, and I did go back to my mother, sisters, and brother. I do not blame anyone and have no ill will. I feel if I had not met Mr Bhosle, I would not have had these three amazing children and life turned out okay.”

However, Asha chose to continue on in music and, as a result, has left an indelible impression on the history of Indian film.

Asha Bhosle: “He Forced Me to Continue Singing”

In those passages, she identifies the impact of her first marriage on her life when she was under duress to keep performing as a way to support the family. Asha Bhosle remembered her first marriage as being one that pushed her away from the joys of pursuing her passions and forced her to continue pursuing them despite wanting to quit due to personal circumstances.

Asha Bhosle’s recollections represent a time in her past when there were events in her life that affected how her life would develop in ways that she never could have predicted.

Asha Bhosle Determination To Stay In Music

Asha Bhosle’s determination to stay in music resulted in one of the most recognizable voices ever heard. She overcame numerous obstacles along her path to establishing her career, generating countless songs that will remain popular for many generations to come. Bhosle’s music is found in the hearts of millions around the world and serves as a reminder of how one person can create such a lasting impact.

Many have expressed their condolences for the passing of Asha Bhosle; it is said to be a “tremendous loss to all of us, both musically and as an example to all of us” by many prominent figures and musicians alike throughout India. Her body of work will live on through all of us forever, because it is truly timeless.

Also Read: Asha Bhosle Died: A Look Inside The Legendary Singer’s Family Tree, Relationships And Life Beyond Music