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Home > Entertainment News > Asha Bhosle Died: A Look Inside The Legendary Singer’s Family Tree, Relationships And Life Beyond Music

Asha Bhosle Died: A Look Inside The Legendary Singer’s Family Tree, Relationships And Life Beyond Music

Asha Bhosle Died: Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle has died at 92 after being hospitalized in Mumbai. Let's look into her family tree.

(Image: Asha Bhosle via Instagram)
(Image: Asha Bhosle via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 12, 2026 13:30:02 IST

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Asha Bhosle Died: A Look Inside The Legendary Singer’s Family Tree, Relationships And Life Beyond Music

Asha Bhosle was a member of the legendary Mangeshkar family, which has been considered to be one of the most powerful musical dynasties in India. She was born to the famous classical singer and theatre performer, Deenanath Mangeshkar, whose influence was the foundation of his children becoming a great artist in the field of music. Her sister was Lata Mangeshkar, who is regarded as one of the most outstanding Indian music voices of all time. Other members of the family are Meena Khadikar, Usha Mangeshkar, and Hridaynath Mangeshkar, who added their names to the musical legacy which characterized generations of Indian films.

Asha Bhosle Died: Inside The Family Tree

Asha Bhosle’s personal life was as eventful as her professional journey. At a very tender age, she got married to Ganpatrao Bhosle, which broke up, thereafter she brought up her children single-handedly. She bore three children; Hemant, Varsha and Anand Bhosle who made their own way in life. She later got married to legendary composer R. D. Burman proved to be one of the most renowned duo in Indian songs. They not only had a personal relationship but also a very artistic one, creating some of the most memorable songs ever in Bollywood that are still remembered by people. Asha lost her first-born son, Hemant, in 2015 due to cancer, while her daughter, Varsha, expired in 2012. She left behind three grandchildren Zanai Bhosle, Ranjai Bhosle and Chaitanya (Chintu) Bhosle

Asha Bhosle Died: Life Beyond Music

The impact of the Mangeshkar family on Indian music cannot be compared to any other and Asha Bhosle has contributed largely to the growth of its legacy by genre and by generation. Her versatility was the addition to the musical richness of the family: classical and ghazals, pop and cabaret. The Mangeshkars combined their efforts to create the sound of Indian movies over decades and achieved a lot of respect and recognition in the world. Even after her glorious career, the fact that Asha Bhosle is part of this unique family tree is a reminder of the rich tradition of music that still reignites a host of musicians.

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Also Read: Asha Bhosle Cause of Death: Legendary Singer Passes Away At 92 A Day After Getting Hospitalised At Breach Candy Hospital

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Tags: ashaasha bhonsleasha bhosale deathasha bhosale newsasha bhosle deadasha bhosle death newsasha bhosle death reasonasha bhosle diedasha bhosle latest newsasha bhosle news todayasha bhosle passed awayhome-hero-pos-7is asha bhosle deadZanai Bhosle

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Asha Bhosle Died: A Look Inside The Legendary Singer’s Family Tree, Relationships And Life Beyond Music

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Asha Bhosle Died: A Look Inside The Legendary Singer’s Family Tree, Relationships And Life Beyond Music

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Asha Bhosle Died: A Look Inside The Legendary Singer’s Family Tree, Relationships And Life Beyond Music
Asha Bhosle Died: A Look Inside The Legendary Singer’s Family Tree, Relationships And Life Beyond Music
Asha Bhosle Died: A Look Inside The Legendary Singer’s Family Tree, Relationships And Life Beyond Music
Asha Bhosle Died: A Look Inside The Legendary Singer’s Family Tree, Relationships And Life Beyond Music

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