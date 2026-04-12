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Home > Entertainment News > Asha Bhosle Cause of Death: Legendary Singer Passes Away At 92 A Day After Getting Hospitalised At Breach Candy Hospital

Asha Bhosle Cause of Death: Legendary Singer Passes Away At 92 A Day After Getting Hospitalised At Breach Candy Hospital

Asha Bhosle Cause of Death: Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle has died at 92 after being hospitalized in Mumbai.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 12, 2026 13:01:17 IST

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Asha Bhosle Cause of Death: Legendary Singer Passes Away At 92 A Day After Getting Hospitalised At Breach Candy Hospital

Asha Bhosle, the iconic singer who assisted in making the new Indian music what it is today, has died at the age of 92.

Asha Bhosle Cause of Death: Legendary Singer Passes Away At 92 A Day After Getting Hospitalised At Breach Candy Hospital

She was taken to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday after having developed a heart and breathing problem where she took her last. Her death signifies the end of her era, and she left a musical legacy that was unmatched and influenced generations of listeners and artists.

Asha Bhosle Cause of Death: Her Famous Songs

Throughout her outstanding career, which lasted over seven years, Asha Bhosle sang several thousand songs in various languages, becoming one of the most multifaceted playback singers in Indian cinema. The voice was easily fitted to all the moods and genres—the old-time classicism of “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja” in Caravan to the soul-ballad style of the Indian classic, ‘In Aankhon Ki Masti’ in Umrao Jaan. She provided memorable songs such as dum maro dum in Hare Rama Hare Krishna and the love song chura liya hai tumne in Yaadon Ki Baaraat that established her as a cultural figure. Her work with renowned composers, particularly R.D. Burman gave birth to some of the most memorable songs in the history of Bollywood.

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Asha Bhosle Cause of Death: Awards Of Legendary Singer

Asha Bhosle kept performing in later years, enthralling audiences with her progressive artistry, giving a voice to contemporary music and solo music. Her capability to remain relevant across generations can be seen in songs such as Rangeela re of Rangeela. She has gained many awards such as Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award but no one can match her role in Indian music. With the world-wide tributes, the fans are not only reminded of her amazing voice, but of the emotions, memories and eternal melodies that she left behind in the minds of millions.

Also Read: BREAKING: Iconic Singer And Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosle Dies At 92 A Day After Getting Hospitalised In Mumbai

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Tags: Asha Bhosleasha bhosle ageasha bhosle alive or notasha bhosle cause of deathasha bhosle deathasha bhosle diesasha bhosle songsBollywood musicBreach Candy Hospitalindian playback singerlegendary singer

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Asha Bhosle Cause of Death: Legendary Singer Passes Away At 92 A Day After Getting Hospitalised At Breach Candy Hospital

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Asha Bhosle Cause of Death: Legendary Singer Passes Away At 92 A Day After Getting Hospitalised At Breach Candy Hospital

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Asha Bhosle Cause of Death: Legendary Singer Passes Away At 92 A Day After Getting Hospitalised At Breach Candy Hospital
Asha Bhosle Cause of Death: Legendary Singer Passes Away At 92 A Day After Getting Hospitalised At Breach Candy Hospital
Asha Bhosle Cause of Death: Legendary Singer Passes Away At 92 A Day After Getting Hospitalised At Breach Candy Hospital
Asha Bhosle Cause of Death: Legendary Singer Passes Away At 92 A Day After Getting Hospitalised At Breach Candy Hospital

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