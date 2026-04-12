BREAKING: Iconic Singer And Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosle Dies At 92 A Day After Getting Hospitalised In Mumbai, Check Cremation Details Here

Asha Bhosle, the legendary voice of modern Indian music, has died at 92. She was taken to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on Saturday with heart and breathing problems.

Asha Bhosle dies at 92

Asha Bhosle, the legendary singer whose voice lit up hits such as “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,” “Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayenge,” “Rangeela Re,” and “Sharara Sharara,” was in a Mumbai hospital last night.

Word spread quickly that she’d been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital. Her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, who sings, too, shared an update on X. Turns out, Asha is dealing with extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Zanai asked everyone to respect the family’s privacy as Asha receives treatment. She sounded hopeful, saying they’ll share good news when they can.

When is Asha Bhosle’s cremation?

Asha Bhosle’s son Anand Bhosle shared the news of the singer’s cremation. The last rites will be held tomorrow, i.e. Monday, April 13, at 4 PM at Shivaji Park.

Anand Bhosle told the media, “My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park.”

(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details awaited.)