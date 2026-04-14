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Home > Education News > CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Anytime at cbse.gov.in, Check Official Websites, And How To Download Marksheet

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Anytime at cbse.gov.in, Check Official Websites, And How To Download Marksheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026.

CBSE Class 10 Results 2026
CBSE Class 10 Results 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 14, 2026 10:23:46 IST

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CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Anytime at cbse.gov.in, Check Official Websites, And How To Download Marksheet

The CBSE Class 10 results, 2026, are expected to be published today, but no official word has yet been released. The official CBSE Class 10 examination 2026 results will be announced on the official website as well as on DigiLocker and UMANG after the result announcement. The CBSE Class 10 exams 2026 were conducted between February 17 and March 11, 2026, and lakhs of students appeared for examinations in the country.

Is CBSE Class 10 result 2026 releasing today

There is no official word from CBSE yet, but there are rumours that the results are expected to be declared today.

A recent post by DigiLocker on social media hinted that results will be coming soon and asked students to create accounts early on instead of waiting till the last minute. 

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Students are advised to trust only official sources and ignore all rumours that are shared online. The board is expected to publish the result link on their website once the final declaration is finalised.

Where can students check CBSE Class 10 result 2026

Once the results are declared, they will be available through several platforms apart from the official website for convenience.

The main website will still be the same cbse.gov.in. In addition, the results will also be made available through DigiLocker and the UMANG app, both of which are reliable platforms that provide digital marksheets and certificates.

These platforms are handy when the official website gets high traffic and is slow to load or is temporarily down on result day.

Where to check the CBSE class 10 results

Once the result is declared, the result will be available on online portals. Since the portals experience high traffic immediately after the release, you should expect a delay. The result will be posted on:

  • cbse.gov.in
  • results.cbse.nic.in
  • cbseresults.nic.in

The result will also be available on various digital platforms like DigiLocker and UMANG app, through which students can download their marksheets.

How to download CBSE Class 10 marksheet via DigiLocker

Students can download their marksheet using DigiLocker by following these steps:

  • Go to DigiLocker Website/App Login using Aadhaar number or registered mobile number
  • Go to Education section
  • Select CBSE from list of Boards
  • Select Class 10 Marksheet or Passing Certificate
  • Enter roll number and passing year
  • Submit the details.
  • View and download marksheet

DigiLocker holds digital documents of the students which are valid for admission and official purposes.

How to check CBSE Class 10 result on UMANG app

Students can also use the UMANG app to check their results. Let us guide you on how to check your result using the UMANG app.

  • Download UMANG App and install it on your phone
  • Register or log in on the app using your mobile number
  • Search for CBSE services
  • Select Class 10 Result
  • Enter the required credentials such as roll number
  • View and download the result

UMANG offers services from different government departments. So, you can also check your result on the UMANG app.

How to check CBSE Class 10 Result 2026

Once the result is declared, the result checking process will be simple. It’s advisable to keep all the needed credentials on hand to ensure a smooth result checking process. Here’s how to check the result:

  • Open any official CBSE result portal
  • Click on the “CBSE Class 10 Result 2026” link
  • Enter roll number, school number, and admit card ID
  • Click on submit
  • Check and download your result

Students should download a copy of the result and keep a hard copy of the result.

What should students keep ready before checking results

Students should keep their admit cards in hand to avoid any inconvenience. The roll number, school number and date of birth are the important credentials required to check the result. Also, it is better if you have a consistent and reliable internet connection.

We urge the students and parents to stay calm and wait for official result announcement, as result announcement in CBSE Class 10 is an important academic milestone and will affect the future education.

Also Read: KVS Admission 2026-27: Check Online Fee Payment, Admission Status, Category 5 Rules, And Selection List Details

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Tags: CBSE 10th result 2026CBSE Class 10 Result 2026CBSE Class 10 result todayCBSE resultCBSE result 2026home-hero-pos-10

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CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Anytime at cbse.gov.in, Check Official Websites, And How To Download Marksheet
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Anytime at cbse.gov.in, Check Official Websites, And How To Download Marksheet
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Anytime at cbse.gov.in, Check Official Websites, And How To Download Marksheet
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Anytime at cbse.gov.in, Check Official Websites, And How To Download Marksheet

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