KVS Admission 2026-27: Check Online Fee Payment, Admission Status, Category 5 Rules, And Selection List Details

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) admission 2026-27 is in progress in India. With a tremendous demand for seats in Kendriya Vidyalayas, parents are monitoring admission status updates, category-wise admission rules and fee payment modes. Below are the details about the KVS online fee payment process, school admission status, category system and documents that you can gather.

What is KVS online fee payment process

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has an online fee payment system for parents. After your child is selected, the fees can be paid online via net banking, debit card or UPI mode.

It is best to pay the fees within the deadline in order to secure your child’s admission. Otherwise, the seat allotted to your child may be cancelled.

How to check KVS school admission status 2026-27

Parents can check the school admission status online via the official KVS website. The steps are as follows:

Access the KVS admission portal

Select the appropriate class (mostly Class 1)

Enter your application details like registration number and date of birth

Observe the admission status.

Admission status can either be selected, waitlisted or not selected/a seat not allotted to your child.

What is category 5 in KVS admission

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan follows a category-based priority system for admission. Category 5 generally includes children of parents working in the private sector or those who are not part of the government employee category.

KVS admission under Category 5 takes place after admissions under higher categories, such as children of central and state government employees. Therefore, admission under Category 5 is highly competitive and depends on the seats available.

What is service certificate for KVS admission

A service certificate is a must-have document for KVS admission. This certificate is issued by your employer and is for confirming your employment status. This is especially required for the parents who are working in government or public sector organisations.

How to check KVS admission list 2026-27

The selection list is published in three phases on the official KVS website. Parents can check the selection list by following these steps:

Go to the KVS official website.

Select the admission section.

Choose your relevant class.

Select your school.

Open the selection list.

The admission list will contain the names of selected and waitlisted candidates. The parent must take admission formalities within the deadline.

What is KVS reservation policy for seats

KVS follows the reservation policy of the Government of India’s norms for its admission. The reservation is as follows: SC: 15 per cent, ST: 7.5 per cent, OBC-NCL: 27 per cent, and children with special needs (CWSN): 3 per cent. There is also a reservation of 25 per cent in Class 1 as per the Right To Education (RTE) Act.

It is recommended to keep yourself updated with official notifications and keep all documents handy for admission formalities. Make sure to track the selection and admission status for 2026-27 KVS admission.