JEE Main 2026 Answer Key Objection Last Date Today, Check Steps To Challenge And Fee Payment Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 answer key today, April 13.

Those candidates who want to challenge the provisional answer key of JEE Main 2026 should submit the objection on the official website till 11:50 pm today.

The objection facility allows candidates who appeared for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) to check responses and raise objections if any.

What is last date to challenge JEE Main 2026 answer key

The last date for a candidate to raise an objection against the JEE Main 2026 provisional answer key is April 13, and the deadline for submission is 11:50 pm today. No objection will be accepted after the deadline period for any reason.

Where to check JEE Main 2026 answer key and raise objection

Candidates can check the answer key and raise objections from the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The website also contains question papers and individual copies of response sheets so that candidates can cross-check their answers.

How to challenge JEE Main 2026 answer key

To raise an objection, a candidate can follow the below steps:

Open the official JEE Main website.

Log in using application number and password

Click on the ‘Challenge Answer Key’ option

Choose the question ID against which objection has to be raised

Upload supporting documents in pdf format

Submit the objection and pay the fee.

Make sure that the candidate has checked all the details before final submission.

What is fee for JEE Main answer key challenge

The fee for raising objections against the JEE Main answer key is Rs 200 per question and is non-refundable. Candidates can pay the fee using a debit card, credit card or net banking. Applications will not be considered without fee payment by the authorities.

When were JEE Main 2026 exams conducted

The exams of Paper 1 for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 were conducted on 2, 4, 5, 6, and 8 April. Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and Paper 2B (B.Planning) exams took place on 7 April. The exams were conducted at 567 centres of 306 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

What happens after JEE Main answer key objection

After considering all objections, the NTA will release the final answer key. In case the challenge is successful, the answer key will be revised accordingly.

The final result is prepared on the basis of the revised key. The revised key will be applicable to all candidates.

Will candidates be informed about objection results

The NTA said that candidates will not be notified about their individual objections being accepted or rejected. The final answer key prepared by subject experts will be final and binding. Candidates were advised that the objection process should be completed well before the due date and the candidates should keep a record of their objection to refer back to later.