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Home > Education News > BSEB Bihar Board Matric Compartment Exam 2026 Date Sheet Released: Check Exam Dates, Timings, And Important Guidelines

BSEB Bihar Board Matric Compartment Exam 2026 Date Sheet Released: Check Exam Dates, Timings, And Important Guidelines

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the date sheet for the Matric Compartmental and Special Examination 2026.

BSEB Bihar Board Matric Compartment Exam 2026
BSEB Bihar Board Matric Compartment Exam 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 13, 2026 16:19:45 IST

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BSEB Bihar Board Matric Compartment Exam 2026 Date Sheet Released: Check Exam Dates, Timings, And Important Guidelines

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has published the date sheet for the state-level Matric Compartment and Special Examination 2026.

These exams are a chance for the students to appear for the board exams if they failed or want to improve their earlier results. 

As per the official date sheet, the theory exam is scheduled to be conducted from May-2 to May-6, 2026, while the practical will be conducted much earlier.

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When will BSEB Matric Compartment, Special exams 2026 be held

The BSEB exam for Matric Compartment and Special 2026 will be conducted from May 2-6. The practical tests for vocational subjects and other pertinent papers will be conducted from April 29 and April 30. It is important to know that exams will be conducted in two shifts each day.

What is BSEB Matric Compartment exam timing 2026

The exam will be conducted in two shifts: First shift: 9:30 am to 12:45 pm Second shift: 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm However, for a few subjects, it may take a little longer. Please check subject-wise details.

What is BSEB Matric Compartment exam date sheet 2026

As per the official date sheet, the exam should be conducted as follows:

  • May 2: Mother Tongue (Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Maithili); 
  • Second Indian Language 
  • May 4: Science; Social Science
  • May 5: Mathematics; English (General) 
  • May 6: Elective and vocational subjects including Commerce, Economics, IT/ITeS, and others

The board has made sure that the subjects are distributed in shifts in an efficient manner so that no subjects overlap.

What are key instructions for BSEB Matric Compartment exam 2026

The board has also released the following instructions for candidates appearing for the examinations:

15 minutes of reading time will be given to students before the start of the exam. The entry to the exam centre will be closed, 30 minutes before the start of each shift.

The entry will be closed at 9.00 am and 1.30 pm for the first and second shift respectively. Late entry will not be allowed for any candidate.

Students should carefully adhere to these instructions otherwise the candidates will be prevented from appearing for the examination.

What facilities are provided for differently-abled candidates

BSEB has also provided some facilities for differently abled candidates. Visually impaired and spastic candidates will be permitted to use a scribe during the examination.

They will also be given an additional 20 minutes per hour to complete their examination papers. These facilities will provide fair opportunities to all candidates.

Who can appear for BSEB Matric Compartment, Special exam 2026

Students who had failed in one or more subjects in the regular matric exam can appear for the compartment examinations.

Candidates can also appear for the special examination in case they want to increase their marks.

Students are thus prevented from losing an academic year. Students are advised to carefully read all the instructions and the complete timetable released by the board and prepare well in order to attempt the BSEB Matric Compartment and Special Examination 2026 successfully.

Also Read: IB MTS Result 2026 Expected Soon At mha.gov.in, Check How To Download Merit List PDF and Cut-Off Details

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Tags: Bihar Board 10th compartment date sheet 2026Bihar Board matric exam schedulebsebBSEB Matric compartment exam 2026BSEB special exam

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BSEB Bihar Board Matric Compartment Exam 2026 Date Sheet Released: Check Exam Dates, Timings, And Important Guidelines
BSEB Bihar Board Matric Compartment Exam 2026 Date Sheet Released: Check Exam Dates, Timings, And Important Guidelines
BSEB Bihar Board Matric Compartment Exam 2026 Date Sheet Released: Check Exam Dates, Timings, And Important Guidelines
BSEB Bihar Board Matric Compartment Exam 2026 Date Sheet Released: Check Exam Dates, Timings, And Important Guidelines

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