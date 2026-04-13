IB MTS Result 2026 Expected Soon At mha.gov.in, Check How To Download Merit List PDF and Cut-Off Details

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) will soon be announcing the IB MTS Result 2026 on the official Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) website.

Based on the latest official notice, those who have taken the test of the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) have patiently awaited the declaration of the result.

The result will be published in PDF format with the roll numbers of the candidates who have qualified for the subsequent stages of the recruitment process.

When will IB MTS Result 2026 be declared

It is likely that the IB MTS Result 2026 will be declared soon as per the official notification. But the exact time and date is still not known. Candidates need to keep checking the official MHA website for the latest updates.

Where to check IB MTS Result 2026 online

Candidates can check the result on the official website: mha.gov.in. The result will be in PDF format, which will allow candidates to search for their roll numbers easily.

How to download IB MTS Result 2026 merit list

To download the merit list, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Open the official MHA website

Select the ‘IB MTS Result 2026’ link

Open the PDF file containing the merit list

Search for their roll number using the search button

Download and save the file for future updates

Candidates must keep a copy of the result, as it will be required for the subsequent stages of the recruitment process.

What is the IB MTS exam and selection process

IB MTS recruitment has 2 tiers of exams (Tier 1 and Tier 2) and finally an interview. Candidates who qualify in the written exam will be considered for an interview. The examination was conducted on 27 January 2026 for a total of 362 vacancies.

How is IB MTS Result 2026 prepared

The result is prepared on the final answer key. The IB MTS Result 2026 provisional answer key and response sheet have been released after selection, and candidates have been allowed to file objections.

These are currently under review, and an IB MTS result for 2026 will be declared on the final answer key. The IB MTS merit list will be declared based on cut-off marks.

What is IB MTS marking scheme 2026

The IB MTS written exam has objective-type questions. One mark is awarded for each correct answer, and one-fourth mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. A candidate can calculate his/her marks approximately as the number of correct answers and incorrect answers.

What details will be mentioned in IB MTS merit list

The IB MTS Result 2026 PDF will have details like the following: Candidate’s roll number, name of examination, marks obtained and further instructions.

Candidates are requested to inform authorities if there are any changes. Candidates are requested to regularly check the official website for the IB MTS Result 2026 and be ready for the next round of the recruitment process.