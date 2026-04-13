RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Admit Card 2026 Expected Shortly At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Hall Ticket

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB/RSMSSB) will release the Agriculture Supervisor Admit Card 2026 on April 13.

The candidates who have appeared in the recruitment exam can then download the candidate’s hall ticket from the official website.

The recruitment process is conducted for filling 1100 vacancies for agriculture supervisor posts in the state.

When was RSSB Agriculture Supervisor admit card 2026 released

The RSSB Agriculture Supervisor admit card 2026 will be released on April 13. The candidates are requested to download the exam hall ticket as soon as possible to avoid any technical glitches at the last moment before the exam.

Where to download RSSB Agriculture Supervisor admit card 2026

The candidate can download the admit card from the official website. rssb.rajasthan.gov.in The candidate can download the admit card only from online mode.

How to download RSSB Agriculture Supervisor admit card 2026

The candidates could download the admit card by following the below steps:

Go to the official RSSB website

Click on ‘Hall Ticket’ or ‘Candidates’ Corner’.

Click on Agriculture Supervisor Admit Card 2026 link

Enter SSO ID, registration number and date of birth

Submit the details

Download and print the admit card

Candidates are required to keep one printed copy of the admit card on the exam day.

When will RSSB Agriculture Supervisor exam 2026 be conducted

The agriculture supervisor recruitment exam will take place on 18th April 2026. The offline mode of the exam will be conducted on an OMR sheet.

Candidate has to report to their respective exam centres as per the given timing on the admit card.

What details are mentioned on RSSB admit card 2026

Information about the candidate and the exam will be mentioned in the admit card. Information contains:

Name of candidate, photograph, and signature

Roll number and registration information

Reporting time and exam date

Name and address of the exam centre

Instructions and time duration of the test

The candidate has to check information mentioned in the hall ticket carefully.

Is admit card mandatory for RSSB Agriculture Supervisor exam

It is compulsory to carry the admit card to the exam centre. Without an admit card, the candidate will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances. Also, the candidate has to carry photo ID proof with the admit card for verification purposes.

What is the recruitment process for agriculture supervisor posts?

The recruitment process for the agriculture supervisor post will take place after the written exam, and if needed, further stages will be conducted.

A written exam is important, as it will shortlist the candidates for agriculture supervisor posts.

The application for this recruitment started on January 13 and ended on February 11 after the notification was released earlier in January.

The candidate has to download the admit card in advance and read all the information mentioned in the hall ticket carefully to have the smooth exam experience on 18th April.