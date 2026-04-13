HSSC PET PMT Admit Card 2026 Expected Shortly At hssc.gov.in, Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission is likely to release HSSC PET/PMT admit cards 2026 today, April 13. The admit card is for candidates seeking the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) on April 15, 2026. Candidates who qualify through the Common Eligibility Test (CET) will be able to download the hall ticket on the official website.

When will HSSC PET/PMT admit card 2026 be released

The HSSC PET/PMT admit card 2026 is likely to be released today, April 13. Though an official announcement is yet to be made, candidates are suggested to keep checking the official website for any updates, as the exam is in just a few days.

Where to download HSSC PET/PMT admit card 2026

Candidates will be able to download admit card from the official HSSC website, hssc.gov.in. The admit card link will be uploaded under the ‘Public Notice’ section of the home page.

How to download HSSC PET/PMT admit card 2026

Here’s how candidates can download the admit card:

Go to the official HSSC website

Go to the Public Notice section

Click on the Haryana Police Constable PET/PMT Admit Card 2026 link

Login with CET registration number and password

Download and print the admit card

It is recommended to take a printout of the admit card for the exam day.

What details are mentioned on HSSC PET/PMT admit card

The HSSC PET/PMT admit card 2026 will have information regarding the candidate and the exam. These are:

Name and photograph of the candidate

CET application number and roll number

Exam centre details

Time to report and gate closure time.

Instructions for the exam

Candidates should cross-check the details carefully after downloading the admit card.

What is the HSSC PET/PMT exam process

The PET and PMT are a part of the recruitment process. Candidates who clear these rounds will proceed to the next rounds, which are a knowledge test, document verification, and a medical examination. These rounds are a part of the final selection process of Haryana Police recruitment.

What documents are required on exam day

Candidates should bring a hard copy of the admit card and valid photo ID proof to the exam centre. They will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without these documents. The admit card will also provide information about the dress code, permissible items, and directions, which candidates should follow strictly.

Candidates should keep checking the official HSSC website for important updates. Apart from that, they should download their admit card well before the exam date to avoid any last-minute complications.