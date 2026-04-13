BIEAP AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026 Likely Soon: Check Date, Websites, And Steps To Download

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), is likely to declare the AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2026 by April 19.

According to reports, Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh will announce the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results 2026 and also present some statistics and address the students during the declaration.

After the declaration, the marks memo will be on the official portal for the students to download their marks memo

When will AP Inter Results 2026 be declared

The AP IPE (Intermediate Public Examination) results 2026 will be declared by April 19. Though the board has not yet confirmed it, the result will be in line with the previous years when AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year results are declared in mid-April.

Students should keep checking the official portals for more information

Where to check AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026

Once the link is activated on the official websites, students can check the results from the following sites: bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

The results might also be available on third-party websites for students convenience.

How to check AP Inter Results 2026 online

To download the AP Inter marks memo, students can follow the steps below:

Go to the official website of BIEAP.

Click on the APIPE Results 2026 link.

Click on ‘1st Year’ or ‘2nd Year’.

Enter hall ticket number and date of birth.

View and download the results.

After downloading the scorecard, students should verify all the details carefully

What were AP Inter result trends in previous year

From the trend of previous years, AP Inter results are usually out in April. In 2025, the result was declared on 12th April.

The pass percentages of 1st year and 2nd year were 70% and 83%, respectively. These results show that the trend is consistent and 2nd-year students are having a higher pass percentage.

When were AP Inter exams 2026 conducted

The AP Inter 1st-year theory exam will be conducted from 23rd Feb to 24th March 2026. The 2nd-year paper was conducted from 24th Feb to 23rd March. All exams were conducted in the state in a single shift (9 am to 12 pm).

What are next steps after AP Inter Results 2026

After the declaration of the results, students can avail various options if they are not satisfied with their marks.

The options are recounting of marks, re-verification of answer scripts and supplementary exams if students have failed in one or more subjects.

The students can take these steps to improve their marks or to verify the marks.

Can students download AP Inter marks memo online

Students can download their marks memo digitally online after the announcement of results. The provisional marksheet can be used for admission and other purposes until original certificates are issued.

Students should pay attention to the official notices and have login credentials handy to avoid last-minute rushes while checking their AP Inter Results 2026.

Also Read: Assam HS Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Official Websites And Steps to Download Marksheet