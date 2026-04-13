Assam HS Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Official Websites And Steps to Download Marksheet

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is likely to declare the Assam HS Class 12 result 2026 soon. Although the board has not announced an official statement yet, information suggests that the evaluation process is in the final stages. So, the result may be declared soon. The Higher Secondary (HS) exam was conducted from February 11 to March 16, 2026. The exam has been conducted in numerous centres throughout the state.

When will the Assam HS Class 12 result 2026 be declared

The Assam HS Class 12 result 2026 is likely to be declared soon. As per the information, the result may be announced sometime next week. It is not disclosed yet what time and date the result will be announced. So, it is suggested that students keep checking the official website of AHSEC for any new updates.

Where to check Assam HS result 2026 online

Once the result is declared, students can check their Assam HS Class 12 result, 2026, online. The result will be posted on official websites: ahsec.assam.gov.in, assamresults.in, and resultsassam.nic.in.

Students should be careful and use only official websites, as non-official portals may delay the process or provide false information.

How to check Assam HS Class 12 result 2026

Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to see their result.

Open the official website.

Click on Assam HS Result 2026 link

Enter roll number, registration number, and captcha

Click on submit button

Download the marksheet.

Students can prepare by keeping their login credentials handy.

What details are required to download Assam HS marksheet

To check the Assam HS result 2026, students will have to use their roll number, registration number and the captcha code visible on the result portal. Those have to be used to log in and download the scorecard.

What were Assam HS result trends in 2025

In 2025, 3 lakh and more students appeared for Assam HS examinations. The science stream had an overall pass percentage of 84.88 per cent. The commerce and arts streams had a pass percentage of 82.18 per cent and 81.03 per cent, respectively.

Vocational stream had a pass rate of 68.55 percent, which is comparatively low. The pass percentages indicate the performance of different streams. Science stream has continued to outperform other streams in Assam HS examination.

Will Assam HS marksheet 2026 be available online

The AHSEC will provide marksheets online. A provisional marksheet can be downloaded right after the result is announced. It is useful for admission-related purposes till the time the original certificates are issued. Students are advised to check regular notifications for the Assam HS Class 12 result 2026 and avoid missing any updates from the official channel.