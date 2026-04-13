MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check How To Download Scorecards Online

The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE), is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2026, which will be declared soon.

Even though the board has not officially declared the time and date, as per the reports, evaluation is already completed, and official notification will be released soon.

The MP Board exams 2026 for Class 10 and Class 12 were conducted from Feb 13 to Mar 7, 2026, in various centres across the state. Now lakhs of students are eagerly waiting for their results.

When will MP Board result 2026 be declared

The MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026 will be declared soon. No announcement has been made yet, but based on the previous trends, the results will be declared in the coming days. Continue following the official website for the newest information.

Where to check MP Board result 2026 online

Post the declaration of the result, the users can download the result from official MP Board websites like mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and result.mponline.gov.in.

The result will be displayed online. There is no offline mode to check results.

How to check MP Board Class 10, 12 result 2026

Students can download the scorecards by following the below steps.

Go to the official MP Board website

Click on the Class 10 (HSC) / Class 12 (HSSC) result link

Enter the roll number and application number and select the exam type

Submit and download the marksheet

Check the details carefully. Incorrect entries may create the error while checking MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 result.

What details are required to download MP Board scorecard

Roll number, application number and exam type are required to check MP Board result 2026. This information can be found on the admit card and must be entered correctly on the result portal.

What were MP Board results trends in 2025

The MP Board results trend is important for the students. The MP Board released the results in 2025 on May 6. The pass percentage for Class 12 was 74.48 per cent, and the pass percentage for Class 10 was 76.22 per cent. This trend shows a steady performance, although there may be a slight difference each year.

Will MP Board marksheet 2026 be available online

The MP Board marksheet will be available online. A digital marksheet will be issued online by the MP Board.

The provisional marks sheet can be downloaded immediately after the result declaration. It can be used for admission and other purposes until the original certificates are released by the schools.

Students must regularly check the official MP board websites for updates on result declaration and must have their login credentials ready in case of any last-minute delay.