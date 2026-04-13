NEET UG 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip Released at neet.nta.nic.in, Check Allotted Exam City, And How To Download City Slip Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released NEET UG 2026 exam city intimation slip for all registered candidates.

In an official notice, the Agency has allowed aspirants to check the city where their exam centre will be held prior to the examination.

To download the slip, candidates need to log in on the official NEET website using their application number and date of birth.

The agency has emphasised that this slip is just a notification of the exam city allotted to the student and is not an admit card.

What is NEET UG 2026 exam city intimation slip

The NEET UG 2026 exam city intimation slip is one of the pre-exam documents that will be issued to candidates so they know the city where their exam will be happening.

It will help them plan their travel and accommodation before the exam, especially for those appearing from far-off places. However, this document does not allow the students to enter the examination hall.

How to check NEET UG 2026 city intimation slip

To download the NEET UG 2026 city intimation slip, candidates need to do the following:

Go to the official NEET or NTA website

Click on the NEET UG 2026 city intimation slip link

Enter application number and date of birth

Click on submit

View and download the slip for future reference

Students are advised to check every detail mentioned in the slip.

Is NEET UG city slip same as the admit card

The exam city intimation slip is not the admit card. The NTA has specifically told the candidates to wait for the official admit card release for entry into the exam hall.

The admit card will be issued separately on a later date, which will contain the exact exam centre, reporting time, and some other important instructions.

When will NEET UG 2026 exam be conducted

The NEET UG 2026 exam will be conducted on May 3, 2026. The exam will be held from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm in pen-and-paper mode.

The exam will be conducted in 552 cities across India and 14 cities abroad, which makes this the biggest entrance exam in India.

Who conducts the NEET UG exam and for what purpose

The National Testing Agency has conducted the NEET UG exam under the authority of the National Medical Commission, which is the single entrance exam for admission into undergraduate courses like MBBS and BDS across India.

The exam is hugely competitive, as lakhs of students appear for it every year.

What to do if there is an issue in downloading slip

If there is any problem while downloading the slip, candidates can reach out to the NTA helpline numbers or email address.

The agency has advised the candidates to keep an eye on the official website for further instructions.

Candidates must keep checking the official updates about the NEET UG 2026 admit card release and should be fully ready for the exam.

Also Read: CBSE 10th Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Websites, Steps To Download Marksheet