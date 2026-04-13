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Home > Education News > CBSE 10th Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Websites, Steps To Download Marksheet

CBSE 10th Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Websites, Steps To Download Marksheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 board exam results.

CBSE Class 10 Results 2026
CBSE Class 10 Results 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 13, 2026 11:06:03 IST

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CBSE 10th Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Websites, Steps To Download Marksheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 board exam results by April 14, though an official confirmation is still awaited.

This year, the results are expected to be released earlier than usual, as the CBSE is about to conduct the second phase examination from 15th May. 

Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exam will be able to check their results online once the link is enabled on the official CBSE site. 

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The board conducted the exams at various centres across India and abroad from February 17 to March 11.

When will CBSE Class 10 result 2026 be announced

The CBSE Class 10 result, 2026, will be announced anytime by April 14. But there is no official announcement from the CBSE yet.

However, based on the previous and current results, the news is expected to be released earlier this year. Hence, students are advised to keep checking the official website for any updates.

Where can students check CBSE 10th result 2026

The CBSE Class 10 result, 2026, will be released on various platforms. Apart from the official CBSE website, results will be available on DigiLocker and the UMANG app, where students can download the result if the traffic is too high on the official website.

How to check CBSE Class 10 result 2026 online

Students can download the CBSE Class 10 result 2026 through the following steps:

  • Go to the official website of the CBSE. 
  • Click on the link CBSE Class 10 Result 2026
  • Enter roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin  and submit
  • The result will appear on the screen
  • Download result for future reference

Students are advised to maintain their admit cards to avoid any last-minute confusion.

How to check result using UMANG app

Students can also check their results on the UMANG mobile app. After logging in with your registered mobile number, go to ‘Search’ and type ‘CBSE’, open the ‘Education’ category, and then click on ‘Class 10 result’. Now enter all the required credentials to obtain the scorecard.

How many subjects were included in CBSE Class 10 exams

For the current academic year, the CBSE board had conducted the Class 10 exams in 83 subjects. The CBSE exams were conducted in centres spanning a huge network that reached the farthest corners of the country, covering cities across the country.

What details are required to download scorecard

The students have to enter the roll number, school number, admit card ID, and the date of birth for their result. A number that appears on the screen as a security pin is also required.

Students are advised to download and retain a copy of their provisional marksheet until the school provides them with the original documents.

How many students appeared for CBSE Class 10 exams 2026

More than 43 lakh students registered for the CBSE Board Exams 2026. Out of the total, approximately 25 lakh students appeared for Class 10, making it one of the biggest school-level exams in the country.

Is there a verification process for CBSE Class 10 marks

CBSE has an option of verification of marks. If there is any discrepancy found in the marks, the students can apply for verification. They will have to file an application for verification within the given time period.

What are the passing marks in CBSE Class 10 exams

Students need to get at least 33 per cent marks to pass the examination. In theory papers of 80 marks, students need at least 27 marks to clear the examination.

Students are advised to download and keep a copy of their provisional marksheet until the original documents are issued by their schools.

Also Read: Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 Declared For 1st And 2nd Year, Check Direct Download Link And Marks Memo Online

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Tags: CBSE 10th resultCBSE 10th result 2026CBSE board result 2026CBSE Class 10 Result 2026CBSE result date 2026

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CBSE 10th Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Websites, Steps To Download Marksheet
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Websites, Steps To Download Marksheet
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Websites, Steps To Download Marksheet
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Websites, Steps To Download Marksheet

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