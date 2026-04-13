CBSE 10th Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Websites, Steps To Download Marksheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 board exam results by April 14, though an official confirmation is still awaited.

This year, the results are expected to be released earlier than usual, as the CBSE is about to conduct the second phase examination from 15th May.

Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exam will be able to check their results online once the link is enabled on the official CBSE site.

The board conducted the exams at various centres across India and abroad from February 17 to March 11.

When will CBSE Class 10 result 2026 be announced

The CBSE Class 10 result, 2026, will be announced anytime by April 14. But there is no official announcement from the CBSE yet.

However, based on the previous and current results, the news is expected to be released earlier this year. Hence, students are advised to keep checking the official website for any updates.

Where can students check CBSE 10th result 2026

The CBSE Class 10 result, 2026, will be released on various platforms. Apart from the official CBSE website, results will be available on DigiLocker and the UMANG app, where students can download the result if the traffic is too high on the official website.

How to check CBSE Class 10 result 2026 online

Students can download the CBSE Class 10 result 2026 through the following steps:

Go to the official website of the CBSE.

Click on the link CBSE Class 10 Result 2026

Enter roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin and s ubmit

The result will appear on the screen

Download result for future reference

Students are advised to maintain their admit cards to avoid any last-minute confusion.

How to check result using UMANG app

Students can also check their results on the UMANG mobile app. After logging in with your registered mobile number, go to ‘Search’ and type ‘CBSE’, open the ‘Education’ category, and then click on ‘Class 10 result’. Now enter all the required credentials to obtain the scorecard.

How many subjects were included in CBSE Class 10 exams

For the current academic year, the CBSE board had conducted the Class 10 exams in 83 subjects. The CBSE exams were conducted in centres spanning a huge network that reached the farthest corners of the country, covering cities across the country.

What details are required to download scorecard

The students have to enter the roll number, school number, admit card ID, and the date of birth for their result. A number that appears on the screen as a security pin is also required.

Students are advised to download and retain a copy of their provisional marksheet until the school provides them with the original documents.