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Home > Education News > Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 Declared For 1st And 2nd Year, Check Direct Download Link And Marks Memo Online

Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 Declared For 1st And 2nd Year, Check Direct Download Link And Marks Memo Online

The Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 for 2nd year have been declared, and students can check their marks online using their hall ticket number. The marks memo includes subject-wise scores, and those who fail can appear for supplementary exams.

Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 (Image: Screengrab/ results.cgg.gov.in)
Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 (Image: Screengrab/ results.cgg.gov.in)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 12, 2026 20:42:35 IST

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Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 Declared For 1st And 2nd Year, Check Direct Download Link And Marks Memo Online

The second year’s TS inter Telangana results for 2026 have been published as a relief for millions of students from the Telangana state level of the education system. The TSBIE (Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education) announced both 1st & 2nd year results on April 12, 2020 at 11 am from Hyderabad – the Board’s headquarters.

According to officials, over 9 lakh students who took part in the examinations will be able to view/download their Marks Memos today via an online system accessed through the websites listed below along with some alternate platforms to avoid the heavy burden of traffic on one server: tgbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in

Download Your Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 2nd Year Now – How To Access Your Result Easily

To obtain your 2026 TS Inter Result make sure you follow these easy steps:

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Visit the official website: tgbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in
Click on the link “TS Inter Results 2026”
Select 1st Year or 2nd Year
Enter hall ticket number
Click on “Get Result” to view and download the marks memo

Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 2nd Year Details: Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 2nd Year Marks Memo

Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 2nd year are the final results of the second year class for Telangana State’s intermediate (10+2) level students. You can obtain your Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 second-year grade point average (GPA) from this page.

Students should check their Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 second-year grade mark lists for accuracy by verifying against their har ticket number, student name, and the grading system used to calculate their GPA (out of 100). The following information is included with the Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 2nd year grade memo: Student Name, Har ticket Number, program, and details of subjects with associated marks total and grade and whether the student has passed.

Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 2nd Year Exams: Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 2nd Year Background

To pass the Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 2nd year examination, a minimum overall score of 33 per cent must be met, with a minimum of 35 per cent per subject. Students who do not pass one or more subjects will have the opportunity to take a supplemental examination.

Telangana ts inter results 2026 2nd year – examination dates for the above examination were held from Feb. 26 through Mar. 18, and for the first years from Feb 25 through Mar. 17.

These grades will also determine the students’ will have access to the telangana ts inter’s second year grade verification system will be used to submit for admissions and other verification through to the time the original grade memo is issued.

Also Read: Telangana Inter Results 2026 Expected Shortly: Check TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Marks Memo Download Link at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in      

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Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 Declared For 1st And 2nd Year, Check Direct Download Link And Marks Memo Online

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Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 Declared For 1st And 2nd Year, Check Direct Download Link And Marks Memo Online
Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 Declared For 1st And 2nd Year, Check Direct Download Link And Marks Memo Online
Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 Declared For 1st And 2nd Year, Check Direct Download Link And Marks Memo Online
Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 Declared For 1st And 2nd Year, Check Direct Download Link And Marks Memo Online

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