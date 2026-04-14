Bentley Motors Appoints Priyanka Chopra As New Global Ambassador, Launches Documentary Style Campaign Showcasing Her Art And Continental GT

British luxury car manufacturing company, Bentley Motors has announced Priyanka Chopra Joans as its new global brand ambassador. The company announced Chopra as a global brand ambassador alongside a new campaign that will be released this weekend. The campaign is shot by co-creative director Greg Williams; the campaign takes a more personal and documentary-style approach. The video campaign portrays candid moments from Priyanka’s life and career, featuring a glimpse into her creative process. The documentary-style ad is filmed at Sony Studios in Los Angeles, featuring a subtle presence of the Bentley Continental GT, tying in the brand’s focus on craftmanship and storytelling.

Bently campaign featuring Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has now joined Bentley’s growing list of global ambassadors, which also consists of Gerg Williams and Mai Ikuzawa. Priyanka Chopra is known for her work across films, production, business, and philanthropy; she also brings around 25 years of global experience to the partnership.

Priyanka is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and continues to use her platform for advocacy around education and children’s welfare.

Sharing her experience about the collaboration, she highlighted Bentley’s attention to detail and creative philosophy, saying it aligns closely with her own approach to storytelling and performance. The company’s marketing leadership, on the other hand, noted that her personality and global perspective add authenticity to the campaign’s more relaxed and conversational tone.

Bently Continental GT exterior, design, interior, powertrain , and price

Exterior and design

The fourth generation Continental GT shows the most extensive revision of the model in two decades; the car is built on the company’s new design language. It is notably the first mainstream Bentley since the 1950s to feature a single headlamp, giving it a more cohesive, modern look while retaining the company’s legacy.

The car’s design is inspired by a resting tiger which is calm and collected, but ready to unleash incredible force which portrays the car’s muscular rear haunches, wide stance, and predatory proportions.

The company has also rolled out a new colour, Tourmaline Green, along with a special gray metallic finish that looks like a solid colour. The convertible variant offers a fabric roof in seven colour options consisting of a tweed option.

Interior and cabin

In terms of interior and cabin design, the cars portray craftmanship and materials commensurate with the lofty price. The car offers four seats with no middle-rear seats. However, the rear legroom is limited to 32.1-inch

The cabin is available in 15 different leather colour and quality patterns; buyers can choose the interior colour with seven different materials consisting of various wood veneers. The key attraction in the interior is a rotating display, a unit that spins to reveal a 12.3-inch HD infotainment touchscreen, and a row of three analog dials. The system responds to voice commands starting with “Hey Bentley”, and supports wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, gesture control, and over-the-air updates.

Powertrain

The luxury car is powered by a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 petrol engine which generates 771hp and peak torque of 1,000Nm.

Price

The starting price of the car is $ 2,92,800 and costs around Rs 5.23 crore in India Also Read: Mahindra & Mahindra Leads SUV Market In India: Sold Over 4 Lakh Vehicles In FY2026—Check All Car Sales And Market Share