Mahindra & Mahindra Leads SUV Market In India: Sold Over 4 Lakh Vehicles In FY2026—Check All Car Sales And Market Share

The popular off-roading SUV Mahindra Thar has come out as another highly selling car from the company. The company sold 1,26,261 units in FY2026 compared to 84,834 units in the previous financial year, which is a massive 48.8 per cent jump. Its design and off-road capability and expanding lineup have worked strongly as positive factors. The Mahindra Thar shares the same engine lineup with the Scorpio N but with different performance ratings. Mahindra Bolero Mahindra Bolero

Another SUV from the Mahindra which performed really well is Bolero. The SUV continued to be a consistent volume generator for over two decades. The vechile recorded 1,10,136 units of sales in FY2026 as its sales were up 16.2 per cent from 94,750 units in FY2025. The SUV is recognised for its simplicity, durability, and rural demand. The Bolero lineup is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine generating 75PS and 210Nm of torque. The range consists of the regular Bolero and Neo received mild updates last FY as well.

Combining the sales of all three SUV crosses the mark of more than 4.15 lakh units forming the backbone of Mahindra’s passenger vehicle business and without a doubt their contribution to Mahindra’s overall FY2026 sales was immense as 6,60,276 units were registered with a 19.7 per cent year on year growth compared to last year’s 5,51,487 units sales in FY2025 with improved market share of 14.1 per cent.

Apart from these three SUVs from the Mahindra & Mahindra, the Mahindra XUV 700 recorded 57,986 units despite a decline while newer models such as Mahindra XUV 7XO added 29,426 units. Mahindra Electric Cars Sales

The electric portfolio of the company has also gained significant attention in the market with Mahindra XEV 9e with sales of 27,336 units whereas the BE 6 and XEV 9S also played their part in the brand becoming the second highest seller EV in the country. Market performance of FY2026

Other brands which are the part of the top performer in terms of sales in India, FY2026 are Maruti Suzuki, this Indian Japanese car manufacturing brand brands sits on the top with sales of over 24.2 lakh unit, the Tata motors has sold more than 6.41 lakh units while Hyundai, Toyota, and Kia has sold over 5.84 lakh, 4.06 lakh, and 2.89 lakh units respectively in FY2026