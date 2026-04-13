LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Vaishno Devi latest world news Agra latest india news Iran-US talks business news 2 year old death IPL 2026 cigarette stocks Asha Bhosle covid-19 Noida gharida farooqi Cricket abbas araghchi Vaishno Devi latest world news Agra latest india news Iran-US talks business news 2 year old death IPL 2026 cigarette stocks Asha Bhosle covid-19 Noida gharida farooqi Cricket abbas araghchi Vaishno Devi latest world news Agra latest india news Iran-US talks business news 2 year old death IPL 2026 cigarette stocks Asha Bhosle covid-19 Noida gharida farooqi Cricket abbas araghchi Vaishno Devi latest world news Agra latest india news Iran-US talks business news 2 year old death IPL 2026 cigarette stocks Asha Bhosle covid-19 Noida gharida farooqi Cricket abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Vaishno Devi latest world news Agra latest india news Iran-US talks business news 2 year old death IPL 2026 cigarette stocks Asha Bhosle covid-19 Noida gharida farooqi Cricket abbas araghchi Vaishno Devi latest world news Agra latest india news Iran-US talks business news 2 year old death IPL 2026 cigarette stocks Asha Bhosle covid-19 Noida gharida farooqi Cricket abbas araghchi Vaishno Devi latest world news Agra latest india news Iran-US talks business news 2 year old death IPL 2026 cigarette stocks Asha Bhosle covid-19 Noida gharida farooqi Cricket abbas araghchi Vaishno Devi latest world news Agra latest india news Iran-US talks business news 2 year old death IPL 2026 cigarette stocks Asha Bhosle covid-19 Noida gharida farooqi Cricket abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Mahindra & Mahindra Leads SUV Market In India: Sold Over 4 Lakh Vehicles In FY2026—Check All Car Sales And Market Share

Mahindra & Mahindra Leads SUV Market In India: Sold Over 4 Lakh Vehicles In FY2026—Check All Car Sales And Market Share

Mahindra & Mahindra led India’s SUV market in FY2026 with over 4.15 lakh units sold, driven by strong demand for Scorpio, Thar, and Bolero, significantly boosting overall sales and market share.

Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 13, 2026 15:51:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mahindra & Mahindra Leads SUV Market In India: Sold Over 4 Lakh Vehicles In FY2026—Check All Car Sales And Market Share

Mahindra and Mahindra continues to lead the SUV segment in India in terms of sales. The company sold more than 4 lakh SUVs consisting of Scorpio, Thar, and Bolero in FY2026. These cars contributed a significant chunk to the brand’s overall performance during the last financial year. Individually, the Mahindra Scorpio range, which consists of Scorpio N and Classic, has crossed the mark of 1,78,800 units last financial year.

Mahindra Scorpio 

Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio

The company has recorded a spike of 8.5 per cent in terms of year-on-year growth with more than 1,64,842 units sold during the same period in the last financial year. The outstanding performance of Scorpio lies in its underpinning powerful engine options and wide variant spread. The SUV features a 2.0-litre diesel engine generating up to 200 PS and 380 Nm of torque alongside a 2.2-litre diesel engine delivering up to 175 PS and 400Nm of torque paired with manual and automatic transmissions along with optical 4WD. 

You Might Be Interested In

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

The popular off-roading SUV Mahindra Thar has come out as another highly selling car from the company. The company sold 1,26,261 units in FY2026 compared to 84,834 units in the previous financial year, which is a massive 48.8 per cent jump. Its design and off-road capability and expanding lineup have worked strongly as positive factors. The Mahindra Thar shares the same engine lineup with the Scorpio N but with different performance ratings. 

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

Another SUV from the Mahindra which performed really well is Bolero. The SUV continued to be a consistent volume generator for over two decades. The vechile recorded 1,10,136 units of sales in FY2026 as its sales were up 16.2 per cent from 94,750 units in FY2025. The SUV is recognised for its simplicity, durability, and rural demand. The Bolero lineup is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine generating 75PS and 210Nm of torque. The range consists of the regular Bolero and Neo received mild updates last FY as well. 

Combining the sales of all three SUV crosses the mark of more than 4.15 lakh units forming the backbone of Mahindra’s passenger vehicle business and without a doubt their contribution to Mahindra’s overall FY2026 sales was immense as 6,60,276 units were registered with a 19.7 per cent year on year growth compared to last year’s 5,51,487 units sales in FY2025 with improved market share of 14.1 per cent. 

Apart from these three SUVs from the Mahindra & Mahindra, the Mahindra XUV 700 recorded 57,986 units despite a decline while newer models such as Mahindra XUV 7XO added 29,426 units.  

Mahindra Electric Cars Sales

The electric portfolio of the company has also gained significant attention in the market with Mahindra XEV 9e with sales of 27,336 units whereas the BE 6 and XEV 9S also played their part in the brand becoming the second highest seller EV in the country. 

Market performance of FY2026

Other brands which are the part of the top performer in terms of sales in India, FY2026 are Maruti Suzuki, this Indian Japanese car manufacturing brand brands sits on the top with sales of over 24.2 lakh unit, the Tata motors has sold more than 6.41 lakh units while Hyundai, Toyota, and Kia has sold over 5.84 lakh, 4.06 lakh, and 2.89 lakh units respectively in FY2026 

 Also Read: From Kia Seltos To Mahindra Thar: Here Are Top 5 SUVs Under Rs 11 Lakh I In Pics

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: boleromahindraScorpioThar

RELATED News

Redmi A7 Pro Debuts With A Massive 6,300mAh Battery, Octa-Core 5G Processor, And AI Features—Check All Specs And Price

Infinix Introduces Note 60 Pro With Snapdragon Processor, Active Matrix Display, And Three Colour Options—Check All Features And Price

Meet John Giannandrea: Tim Cook’s Choice For AI Chief Leaving The Company After 8 Years—Know His Career And Why He Is Leaving

Rockstar Games Hit by Fresh Cyberattack As ShinyHunters Hacker Group Issues ‘Pay or Leak’ Threat With April 14 Deadline

Poco C85x 5G Review: 6300mAh Battery, 120Hz Refresh Rate, And HyperOS 3— Check If The Phone Is Worth Buying

LATEST NEWS

Watch: ‘Miracle After 5 Years’- Mother & Daughter Finally Reunite With Missing Son At Vaishno Devi, Emotional Video Leaves Internet In Tears

‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Box Office Collection: Hits $628.8 Million Worldwide, Becomes Biggest Hollywood Opening of 2026 Despite Mixed Reviews and Strong Audience Turnout

HP Horror: 19-Year-Old College Student Killed In Mandi, Throat Slit In Broad Daylight While Heading To College; Villagers Catch Accused

Oil Prices Set to Surge? Iran Speaker Shares Maths Formula Explains Explains How Trump’s Strait of Hormuz Blockade Will Invoke Nostalgia For ‘$4-$5 Gas Prices’

How Is US Gearing Up For The Hormuz Blockade Post Failed Talks In Islamabad? Trump Plans To Use These Clever Tactics

Mahindra & Mahindra Leads SUV Market In India: Sold Over 4 Lakh Vehicles In FY2026—Check All Car Sales And Market Share

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals?

Nirahua Is Back With ‘Patna Se Pakistan 2’ First Look, Ignites Excitement Among Fans

IB MTS Result 2026 Expected Soon At mha.gov.in, Check How To Download Merit List PDF and Cut-Off Details

Hyderabad Doctor Caught Drunk Driving BMW with Secret Dual Number Plates, Here’s How He Used a Hidden Button to Change Delhi and Telangana Number Plates

Mahindra & Mahindra Leads SUV Market In India: Sold Over 4 Lakh Vehicles In FY2026—Check All Car Sales And Market Share

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mahindra & Mahindra Leads SUV Market In India: Sold Over 4 Lakh Vehicles In FY2026—Check All Car Sales And Market Share

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mahindra & Mahindra Leads SUV Market In India: Sold Over 4 Lakh Vehicles In FY2026—Check All Car Sales And Market Share
Mahindra & Mahindra Leads SUV Market In India: Sold Over 4 Lakh Vehicles In FY2026—Check All Car Sales And Market Share
Mahindra & Mahindra Leads SUV Market In India: Sold Over 4 Lakh Vehicles In FY2026—Check All Car Sales And Market Share
Mahindra & Mahindra Leads SUV Market In India: Sold Over 4 Lakh Vehicles In FY2026—Check All Car Sales And Market Share

QUICK LINKS