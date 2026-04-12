From Kia Seltos To Mahindra Thar: Here Are Top 5 SUVs Under Rs 11 Lakh I In Pics

The SUV market in India is growing rapidly and as India is a price sensitive market the companies offer numerous options under budget. There are many SUVs under Rs 11 lakh. The options offer a balance of road presence, premium features, and accessible performance. From feature-rich compact SUVs to more rugged, purpose-built offerings, interested buyers can choose between petrol and diesel powertrains while still staying within budget. Here is a tailored list of top 5 SUVs that you can buy under Rs 11 lakh.

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