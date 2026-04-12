From Kia Seltos To Mahindra Thar: Here Are Top 5 SUVs Under Rs 11 Lakh I In Pics
The SUV market in India is growing rapidly and as India is a price sensitive market the companies offer numerous options under budget. There are many SUVs under Rs 11 lakh. The options offer a balance of road presence, premium features, and accessible performance. From feature-rich compact SUVs to more rugged, purpose-built offerings, interested buyers can choose between petrol and diesel powertrains while still staying within budget. Here is a tailored list of top 5 SUVs that you can buy under Rs 11 lakh.
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Kia Seltos
The Kia Seltos offers a premium feel with its bold look, roomy cabin, and modern tech, making it perfect for daily city drives as well as weekend trips. Its 1.5L petrol engine (114 PS) delivers smooth performance and a comfortable ride. Features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen, ventilated seats, and Level 2 ADAS add to overall convenience and driving ease. The starting ex-showroom price of the SUV is Rs 10.99 lakh
Renault Duster
Renault Duster has a great on-road presence with high ground clearance and muscular look. The SUV is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo charge engine which is ideal for city drives and highway cruising while other features consist of a dual screen display, panoramic sunroof, and six-way powered and ventilated front seats. The starting ex-showroom price of the car is Rs 10.29
Tata Curvv
Tata Curvv is known for its coupe SUV design and a feature-rich cabin consisting of a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, multi voice assistants, and reclining rear seats and etc. The car is powered by 1.2L turbo-petrol or 1.5L diesel engine. The starting ex-showroom price of the Tata Curvv is Rs 9.66
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular SUV in India with off-road credentials with characteristic boxy looks and a robust ladder frame chassis. The SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine which generates a torque of 300Nm and rear-wheel dynamics. The starting ex-showroom price of Mahindra Thar is Rs 9.99 lakh
Skoda Kushaq
Skoda Kushaq comes with impressive build quality and sharp dynamics. The SUV is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, and the interior provides a premium look and feel such as ventilated seats, electric sunroof, electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, auto climate control, and a rear-view camera. The starting ex-showroom price of the mid-size SUV is Rs 10.66